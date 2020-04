2020 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Patriots snatch QB in third round

With Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).

ROUND 3

PICK 65 Chase Claypool - WR/TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 66 Matt Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 67 KJ Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 68 Van Jefferson - WR School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 69 James Lynch - DL School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK 70 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 71 Lloyd Cushenberry - C School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 72 Antonio Gibson - RB/WR School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 73 Justin Madubuike - DT School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 74 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 75 Jabari Zuniga - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 76 Ashtyn Davis - S School: Cal | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 77 Terrell Burgess - DB School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 78 McTelvin Agim - DT School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

PICK 79 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK 80 John Simpson - OG School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 81 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior

PICK 82 Harrison Bryant - TE School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 83 Troy Pride Jr. - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 84 Lucas Niang - OT School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK 85 Ben Bartch - OL School: St. John's (Minn.) | Year: Senior

PICK 86 Jonathan Greenard - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 87 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 88 Bryan Edwards - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 89 Prince Tega Wanogho - OL School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 90 Reggie Robinson - CB School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 91 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 92 Willie Gay Jr. - LB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

PICK 93 Cameron Dantzler - CB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 94 Laviska Shenault Jr. - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 95 Jacob Phillips - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 96 Troy Dye - LB School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK 97 Gabriel Davis - WR School: UCF | Year: Junior

PICK 98 Devin Asiasi - TE School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 99 Davion Taylor - LB School: Colorado | Year: Senior

PICK 100 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 101 Zack Moss - RB School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 102 Devin Duvernay - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 103 Josiah Scott - CB School: Michigan State | Year: Junior

PICK 104 Lynn Bowden Jr. - WR School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK 105 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 106 Darrynton Evans - RB School: Appalachian State | Year: Junior (RS)

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.