Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

There were 255 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. Here is my position-by-position list of the best undrafted rookie free agents available (by rank).

Quarterbacks

  1. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado (UPDATE: Signing with Washington Redskins, per team)
    1. Anthony Gordon, QB, WSU (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks, per Pelissero)
    2. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with New England Patriots, per his agent)
    3. Shea Patterson, Michigan (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
    4. Bryce Perkins, Virginia (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per Pelissero)
    5. Kelly Bryant, Missouri
    6. Kevin Davidson, Princeton (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    7. Khalil Tate, Arizona (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    8. Riley Neal, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with Denver Broncos, per Pelissero)
    9. Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado
    10. Mason Fine, North Texas
    11. Kai Locksley, UTEP
    12. Reid Sinnett, San Diego (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pelissero)
    13. Nick Tiano, Chattanooga(UPDATE: Signing with Houston Texans, per Pelissero)
    14. Jalen Morton, Prairie View (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    15. Tyler Huntley, Utah (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per team)
    16. Case Cookus, Northern Arizona *(UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per Pelissero) *
    17. Blake Barnett, South Florida
    18. Tom Flacco, Towson State

Running backs

  1. James Robinson, Illinois State (UPDATE: Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars)
    1. Salvon Ahmed, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers)
    2. Kennedy McKoy, West Virginia
    3. Rico Dowdle, South Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    4. Michael Warren, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    5. Sewo Olonilua, TCU (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys)
    6. Jamycal Hasty, Baylor (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
    7. LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    8. Rodney Smith, Minnesota
    9. Scottie Phillips, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signing with Houston Texans)
    10. J.J. Taylor, Arizona
    11. Javon Leake, Maryland (UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
    12. Brian Herrien, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    13. Darius "Jet" Anderson, TCU (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    14. Patrick Taylor, Memphis (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    15. Reggie Corbin, Illinois
    16. Tony Jones, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signing with New Orleans Saints)
    17. Xavier Jones, SMU (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per team)
    18. Benny LeMay, Charlotte (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    19. Tyson Williams, BYU
    20. Jaqwis Dancy, La Tech
    21. Gerold Bright, Utah State
    22. Cameron Scarlett, Stanford (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
    23. Darius Bradwell, Tulane (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
    24. Moe Neal, Syracuse
    25. Tabyus Taylor, Virginia Union
    26. Tra Minter, South Alabama
    27. Artavis Pierce, Oregon State (UPDATE: Signing with Chicago Bears)
    28. Jordan Cronkrite, South Florida
    29. Mon Denson, South Carolina
    30. A.J. Hines, Duquesne
    31. Antonio Williams, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills)
    32. Trevor Allen, Northern Iowa
    33. Walter Fletcher, Ball State

Wide receivers

  1. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    1. Quartney Davis, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
    2. Lawrence Cager, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with New York Jets)
    3. Trishton Jackson, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per team)
    4. Omar Bayless, Arkansas State (UPDATE: Signing with Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network's Rhett Lewis)
    5. Binjimen Victor, Ohio State (UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
    6. Aaron Fuller, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks)
    7. Austin Mack, Ohio State (UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
    8. Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    9. Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per team)
    10. Marquez Callaway, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signing with New Orleans Saints)
    11. Juwan Johnson, Oregon (UPDATE: Signing with New Orleans Saints)
    12. Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with Denver Broncos, per team)
    13. Cody White, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    14. Stephen Guidry, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    15. Jeff Thomas, Miami (UPDATE: Signing with New England Patriots, per Pelissero)
    16. Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins)
    17. Chris Finke, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
    18. Lee Morris, Oklahoma
    19. Hasise Dubois, Virginia
    20. Dejon Brissett, Virginia
    21. Tony Brown, Colorado (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    22. Isaiah Wright, Temple (UPDATE: Signing with Washington Redskins, per team)
    23. Josh Hammond, Florida (UPDATE: Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars)
    24. Jeff Cotton, Idaho (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
    25. Matthew Sexton, Eastern Michigan
    26. Andre Baccellia, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    27. Will Hastings, Auburn (UPDATE: Signing with New England Patriots)
    28. Aleva Hifo, BYU (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    29. Johnathan Johnson, Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with Washington Redskins, per team)
    30. Isaiah Zuber, Mississippi State
    31. Dan Chisena, Penn State (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    32. Maurice French, Pittsburgh (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    33. Kevin Kassis, Montana State
    34. Chris Rowland, Tennessee State (UPDATE: Signing with Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche)
    35. Tyler Simmons, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Houston Texans)
    36. Micah Simon, BYU
    37. Matt Cole, McKendree (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins)

Tight ends

  1. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with Detroit Lions, per team)
    1. Thaddeus Moss, LSU (UPDATE: Signing with Washington Redskins, per team)
    2. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with Atlanta Falcons)
    3. Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    4. Jacob Breeland, Oregon (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per Pelissero)
    5. Sean McKeon, Michigan (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys)
    6. Nigel Kilby, Southern Illinois
    7. Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan (UPDATE: Signing with Carolina Panthers)
    8. Chase Harrell, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
    9. Luke Farrell, Ohio State
    10. Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks, per team)
  1. Ahmad Wagner, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signing with Chicago Bears)
  2. Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State (UPDATE: Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars)
  3. Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas
  4. Joey Magnifico, Memphis
  5. Noah Togiai, Oregon State (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per Pelissero)
  6. Jared Rice, Fresno State (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
  7. Tyler Mabry, Maryland (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks, per team)
  1. Farrod Green, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with Indianapolis Colts, per team)
  2. Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida (UPDATE: Signing with Cincinnati Bengals, per team)
  3. Jay Jay Wilson, Auburn
  4. Nate Wieting, Iowa (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
  5. Woody Brandom, Sam Houston St.
  6. Blaise Gammon, Kansas State
  7. Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Morgan State
  8. Matthew Wilkerson, Edward Waters College

Offensive tackles

  1. Yasir Durant, Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
    1. Trey Adams, Washington(UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills, per Pelissero)
    2. Terence Steele, Texas Tech (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network's Jane Slater)
    3. Darrin Paulo, Utah (UPDATE: Signing with New Orleans Saints)
    4. Jared Hilbers, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with New York Jets)
    5. Branden Bowen, Ohio State (UPDATE: Signing with Carolina Panthers)
    6. Nick Kaltmayer, Kansas State (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins)
    7. Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo
    8. Steve Nielsen, Eastern Michigan
    9. Victor Johnson, Appalachian State
    10. Matt Womack, Alabama
    11. Carter O'Donnell, Alberta (Canada)
    12. Kamaal Seymour, Rutgers
    13. Josh Knipfel, Iowa State (UPDATE: Signing with Cincinnati Bengals, per team)
    14. Evan Greeneway, South Dakota State
    15. Mason Wolfe, Kentucky
    16. Brandon Walton, Florida Atlantic
    17. Josh Brown, Idaho
    18. Jake Fruhmorgen, Baylor
    19. Jared Southers, Georgia Tech
    20. Scott Hattok, Air Force
    21. Chris Ferguson, Cincinnati
    22. Javon Mosley, New Mexico
    23. Zack Johnson, North Dakota State (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    24. Cole Habib, Northern Arizona
    25. Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with Arizona Cardinals, per team)
    26. David Moorman, Wisconsin
    27. Jordan Steckler, Northern Illinois
    28. Mitch Brott, Montana State
    29. Patrick Krall, Monmouth (Ill.)
    30. Tommy Champion, Mississippi State
    31. David Bolisomi, TCU
    32. Miles Pate, Western Kentucky
    33. Chris Schlichting, Eastern Washington
    34. Ryan Roberts, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
    35. Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State (UPDATE: Signing with Atlanta Falcons, per team)
    36. Clayton Bradley, USC
    37. Drake Dorbeck, Southern Miss (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    38. Ketel Asse, Laval
    39. Marcus Norman, South Florida
    40. Gewhite Stallworth, Louisiana Tech

Interior offensive linemen

  1. Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU
    1. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
    2. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per team)
    3. Zach Shackelford, Texas
    4. Jordan Johnson, Central Florida
    5. Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island (UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
    6. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per team)
    7. Luke Juriga, Western Michigan (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    8. Donell Stanley, South Carolina
    9. Dallas Warmack, Oregon
    10. Brady Aiello, Oregon (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
    11. Steven Gonzalez, Penn State
    12. Gabe Megginson, Illinois State
    13. Evan Adams, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per team)
    14. Frederick Mauigoa, Washington State
    15. Sean Pollard, Clemson (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per team)
    16. Tim Lynott, Colorado
    17. Colton Prater, Texas A&M
    18. Jake Lacina, Augustana (S.D.) (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
    19. Cody Creason, Arizona
    20. Christian Montano, Tulane (UPDATE: Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers, per team)

Edge rushers

  1. Nick Coe, Auburn
    1. Qaadir Sheppard, Mississippi
    2. Bryce Huff, Memphis
    3. Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per team)
    4. LaDarius Hamilton, North Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per Cowboys)
    5. Bryce Sterk, Montana State
    6. Trevon Hill, Miami
    7. Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per Slater)
    8. Azur Kamara, Kansas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per Pelissero)
    9. Oluwole Betiku, Illinois (UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
    10. Joe Gaziano, Northwestern (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
    11. Christian Rector, USC
    12. Kendall Coleman, Syracuse
    13. Tipa Galeai, Utah State (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    14. Jonah Williams, Weber State (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per team)
    15. Jalen Bates, Colorado State
    16. Austin Edwards, Ferris State
    17. Michael Divinity, LSU (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per team)

Interior defensive linemen

  1. Benito Jones, Mississippi
    1. Raequan Williams, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    2. Josiah Coatney, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers, per team)
    3. Malcolm Roach, Texas (UPDATE: Signing with New Orleans Saints, per Pelissero)
    4. Trevon McSwain, Duke (UPDATE: Signing with Chicago Bears, per team)
    5. Darrion Daniels, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
    6. Garrett Marino, Alabama-Birmingham (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    7. Doug Costin, Miami (Ohio)
    8. Mason Bennett, North Dakota
    9. Tyler Clark, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Cincinnati Bengals, per team)
    10. Calvin Taylor, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers, per team)
    11. Brendon Hayes, Central Florida
    12. David Moa, Boise State(UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
  1. Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State
  2. Teair Tart, Florida International
  3. Breiden Fehoko, LSU (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
  4. Auzoyah Alufohai, Western Georgia
  5. LaCale London, Western Illinois (UPDATE: Signing with Chicago Bears, per team)
  6. Chris Williams, Wagner
  7. Kobe Smith, South Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans, per Pelissero)
  8. Ray Lima, Iowa State
  9. Brady Reiff, Iowa
  10. Cedrick Lattimore, Iowa (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks, per team)
  1. Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina

Linebackers

  1. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan St.
    1. Dante Olson, LB, Montana (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    2. Jordan Mack, Virginia
    3. De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
    4. Cale Garrett, Missouri
    5. David Woodward, Utah State
    6. Michael Pinckney, Miami
    7. Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
    8. Jan Johnson, Penn State
    9. Francis Bernard, Utah (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
    10. Chris Orr, Wisconsin
    11. Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
    12. Cam Gill, Wagner (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per team)
    13. Isaiah Davis, Maryland
    14. Dontavious Jackson, Florida State
    15. John Houston, USC (UPDATE: Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers, per team)
    16. Keisean Lucier-South, UCLA
    17. Javin White, UNLV
    18. Bryan London II, Texas State
    19. Keandre Jones, Maryland (UPDATE: Signing with Chicago Bears, per team)
    20. Asmar Bilal, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, per team)
    21. Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
    22. Leo Lewis, Mississippi State
    23. La'mar Winston, Oregon
    24. Omari Cobb, Marshall (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)

Safeties

  1. J.R. Reed, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars, per Pelissero)
    1. Myles Dorn, North Carolina(UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
    2. Chris Miller, Baylor (UPDATE: Signing with Seattle Seahawks, per team)
  1. Jared Mayden, Alabama (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
  2. Shyheim Carter, Alabama
  3. Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signing with Detroit Lions, per team)
  4. Kam Curl, Arkansas
  5. Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn (UPDATE: Signing with Detroit Lions, per team)
  6. Rodney Clemons, SMU (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)
  7. Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Signing with Arizona Cardinals, per team)
  8. Evan Foster, Syracuse
  9. Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
  10. David Dowell, Michigan State
  11. Jovante Moffatt, Middle Tennessee (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
  12. Jarius Morehead, N.C. State
  13. Luther Kirk, Illinois State (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, per team)
  14. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal (Canada) (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
  15. CJ Ibezim, American International
  16. Josh Sandry, Montana
  17. Brayden Konkol, Montana State
  18. James Hendricks, North Dakota State
  19. Javon Hagan, Ohio (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per team)
  20. Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State
  21. Benny Walls, Temple
  22. Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech *(UPDATE: Signing with Denver Broncos, per team)
  23. Alize Ward, Stephen F. Austin
  24. Jaquarius Landrews, Mississippi State *(UPDATE: Signing with New York Giants, per team)
  25. Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville (Ala.) State
  26. Christian Campbell, Georgia Tech**

Cornerbacks

  1. Javaris Davis, Auburn (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
    1. Parnell Motley, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per team)
    2. Grayland Arnold, Baylor (UPDATE: Signing with Philadelphia Eagles, per team)
    3. A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (UPDATE: Signing with Cleveland Browns, per team)
    4. DeMarkus Acy, Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with San Francisco 49ers, per team)
    5. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signing with New York Jets, per Pelissero)
    6. Javelin Guidry, Utah (UPDATE: Signing with New York Jets, per Pelissero)
    7. Madre Harper, Southern Illinois
    8. Stanford Samuels, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    9. Zane Lewis, Air Force (UPDATE: Signing with Arizona Cardinals, per Pelissero)
    10. Lavert Hill, Michigan
    11. Jace Witttaker, Arizona
    12. Delrick Abrams Jr., Colorado
    13. Trajan Bandy, Miami (UPDATE: Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers, per Pelissero)
    14. Essang Bassey, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with Denver Broncos, per team)
    15. Nevelle Clarke, Central Florida(UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per team)
    16. Amari Henderson, Wake Forest
    17. Will Sunderland, Troy (UPDATE: Signing with Green Bay Packers, per team)
    18. Levonta Taylor, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Rams, per team)
    19. James Pierre, Florida Atlantic
    20. Jaron Bryant, Fresno State
    21. Tyler Hall, Wyoming
    22. Alvin Davis, Akron
    23. Raymond Buford, New Mexico State
    24. Manny Patterson, Maine
    25. Debione Renfro, Texas A&M
    26. Charles Oliver, Texas A&M
    27. Prince Robinson, Tarleton
    28. Kobe Williams, Arizona State (UPDATE: Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars, per team)
    29. Isiah Swann, Dartmouth (UPDATE: Signing with Cincinnati Bengals, per team)

Punters

  1. Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
    1. Michael Turk, Arizona State
    2. Alex Pechin, Bucknell
    3. Tommy Townsend, Florida (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per team)

Place-kickers

  1. Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Indianapolis Colts, per Pelissero)
    1. JJ Molson, UCLA
    2. Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
    3. Dominik Eberle, Utah State (UPDATE: Signing with Las Vegas Raiders)

Long-snappers

  1. Steve Wirtel, Iowa State (UPDATE: Signing with Detroit Lions, per team)
    1. Richard McNitzky, Stanford
    2. Liam McCullough, Ohio State (UPDATE: Signing with Las Vegas Raiders)
