2020 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Second-round run on running backs

  • By Lance Zierlein
With Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).

ROUND 2

PICK

33

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bengals need linebacker and pass-rush help. Guess what? Baun gives them both!

PICK

34

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Higgins has tremendous hands and is an A+ ball-winner on the second and third levels of the field.

PICK

35

Ross Blacklock - DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

The Lions need to add rush and disruption -- two things that just happen to be Blacklock's forte.

PICK

36

Marlon Davidson - DL

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Versatile big man with rush who can play up and down the line -- and even stand up on the edge.

PICK

37

Cole Kmet - TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

History has shown that young quarterbacks can thrive with big safety blankets at tight end.

PICK

38

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

Press-man cornerback with solid ball skills and good toughness? Yep, that'd help mitigate the loss of James Bradberry.

PICK

39

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Gifted runner with a low mileage total on the odometer and a chance to make an immediate impact.

PICK

40

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Gross-Matos still needs some refinement, but the long edge could give this thinning Texans front some much-needed pass rush.

PICK

41

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Free safety with man-cover experience from the slot and a pedigree that any team will appreciate.

PICK

42

Jonathan Taylor - RB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

Leonard Fournette appears to be on the way out. Taylor would be more than capable of filling that void.

PICK

43

Antoine Winfield Jr. - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Tremendously instinctive safety with NFL bloodlines who adds to the Bears' defensive IQ.

PICK

44

Robert Hunt - OL

School: Louisiana-Lafayette | Year: Senior (RS)

Talented tackle/guard with outstanding athleticism who might have been a late first if not for injury.

PICK

45

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The run on running backs continues, as Dobbins has "start now" potential for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

PICK

46

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

It's no secret that the Broncos must improve the left tackle spot, as 2017 first-rounder Garett Bolles hasn't worked out as hoped. Jones is a great value here.

PICK

47

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

The Falcons can't be happy with their pass rush at the moment. Uche adds explosiveness off the edge.

PICK

48

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The former wide receiver has some of the best ball skills in this CB class. He will be a welcome addition to a team needing coverage help.

PICK

49

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Steelers get a future starter with skilled hands who might be a sneaky-good fit in their defense.

PICK

50

Denzel Mims - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

Chicago needs a receiver. Mims offers premium size, speed and athleticism.

PICK

51

Julian Okwara - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Okwara was polarizing in the scouting community, but he's an upside talent who just needs consistency.

PICK

52

Cam Akers - RB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

The Rams need a true early-down runner who can step in for Todd Gurley. Akers is a great get here.

PICK

53

Darrell Taylor - Edge

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

Taylor's size and explosiveness have a "Frank Clark 2.0" feel, but there is still development needed.

PICK

54

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

An athletic cornerback with smooth hips, Fulton has the ability to fortify Buffalo's cornerback spot as a future starter.

PICK

55

Jordan Elliott - DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

The Ravens' need for defensive line help is filled by one of the more talented interior defenders in this draft.

PICK

56

Neville Gallimore - DT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

Few are as active as Gallimore, who makes his living creating disruption in the backfield.

PICK

57

Logan Wilson - LB

School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

As a three-down linebacker with a nose for the football, Wilson brings tremendous ball skills and instincts in coverage.

PICK

58

Jeremy Chinn - S

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

Ball-hawking free safety with jaw-dropping combine numbers who can take over for the franchise-tagged Anthony Harris after 2020.

PICK

59

Ezra Cleveland - OT

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

Cleveland proved his toughness by playing through a bad toe injury all last season. He's an athletic fit here, but he needs to get stronger.

PICK

60

Michael Pittman Jr. - WR

School: USC | Year: Senior

Pittman is a big, smart player who has sharpened his route running. He'll give Lamar Jackson a sure-handed ball-winner on the outside.

PICK

61

Jacob Eason - QB

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

Quality backup option behind Tannehill who has a big arm and offers the potential for more in the future.

PICK

62

Adam Trautman - TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

The Packers didn't pick up a receiver in the first, but they get a true Y tight end who can help as a pass catcher here.

PICK

63

Matt Hennessy - C

School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

Zone-scheme center with excellent range as a run blocker and a chance to start right away.

PICK

64

Raekwon Davis - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Davis has an outstanding frame and flashed big-time potential early in his Alabama career.

