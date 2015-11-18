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Cowboys sign running back Robert Turbin

Published: Nov 18, 2015 at 01:22 AM

The Cowboys will cycle through discarded Seahawks running backs until they find the right fit.

Dallas signed former Seattle and Cleveland running back Robert Turbin after cutting former Seahawks running back Christine Michael, the team announced Wednesday.

Turbin, just 25, played in three games for the Browns and carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards.

The transaction is just more fuel for those eager to finger wag at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. DeMarco Murray, the perfect fit for Dallas' high-powered offensive line, was probably the answer all along but the issues go far deeper.

The Cowboys let go of offensive coordinator Bill Callahan, the true guru behind their blocking success. They also trusted Joseph Randle and lost Tony Romo for seven games to a broken collarbone, which forced more defenders than ever into the box to stop whatever platoon of running backs they decided to trot into the huddle.

Now, they are on their fifth different running back who could potentially see significant carries this season.

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