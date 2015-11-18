Cowboys sign running back Robert Turbin

Dallas signed former Seattle and Cleveland running back Robert Turbin after cutting former Seahawks running back Christine Michael, the team announced Wednesday.
The transaction is just more fuel for those eager to finger wag at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. DeMarco Murray, the perfect fit for Dallas' high-powered offensive line, was probably the answer all along but the issues go far deeper.
The Cowboys let go of offensive coordinator Bill Callahan, the true guru behind their blocking success. They also trusted Joseph Randle and lost Tony Romo for seven games to a broken collarbone, which forced more defenders than ever into the box to stop whatever platoon of running backs they decided to trot into the huddle.
Now, they are on their fifth different running back who could potentially see significant carries this season.