College Football QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson rises to top

Published: Oct 24, 2017 at 05:50 AM

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 9.

» Year of the QB: Ranking top 5 QB classes of all-time

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

This week, for the first time all season, a player other than Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen holds the top spot in our rankings, with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson, vaulting into the No. 1 slot. Darnold slides toward the middle of the pack, while a QB from outside the Power Five conferences makes his debut in the top 10.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see rankings for previous weeks.

Points: 43 

 **Week 8 stats:** 13 of 21 for 156 yards, TD; 23 rushes for 178 yards (7.7 average) in 31-28 win over Florida State. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Wake Forest

For the first time this season, Jackson has reached the highest spot in our rankings. He continues to shred defenses as a runner, and he's improved as a passer this season (completion percentage of 60, which is a 4-point improvement from 2016) despite having a receiving corps that has let him down at times with drops. He's certainly not perfect, but he's rebounded in impressive fashion after it looked like he was heading in the wrong direction coming off a loss to N.C. State a couple weeks ago.

Points: 42 

 **Week 8 stats:** 21 of 36 for 266 yards, 2 TDs in 31-14 win over Oregon. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Washington

Rosen bounced back against Oregon after a 3-INT performance in a loss to Arizona a week earlier. We know the talent and production is there for Rosen, but consistency is an area where he can improve. Starting a winning streak against Washington would be a great place to start. The Huskies have the third-stingiest scoring defense in the FBS (10.6 points per game) and are no doubt hungry to get back on track, as they were on a bye last week following a loss to Arizona State. A strong performance against UW could lift Rosen back to the top of this list.

Points: 41 

 **Week 8 stats:** 32 of 41 for 410 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 rushes for 69 yards, 2 TDs in win 42-35 win over Kansas State. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Texas Tech

Mayfield is third on this list for the third week in a row, but his 41 points are the most he's received in a single week this season. He started the season at No. 7 in our rankings, and now he's well within striking distance of the top spot. It speaks to his outstanding play, which continued against Kansas State, as he led the Sooners back from an 11-point halftime deficit (his lone pick wasn't his fault). Now, he gets a shot to play against him former team -- he lit up Texas Tech for a career-high 7 TD passes last season.

Points: 38 

 **Week 8 stats:** 20 of 28 for 229 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 49-14 loss to Notre Dame. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Arizona State

No one should put USC's blowout loss to ND on Darnold -- the porous Trojans defense and offensive line are the bigger culprits -- but there's no denying he's not playing up to the high standard that he set last season. His turnover woes continue, and now he needs to bounce back on the road against a hot Arizona State team that just shut down Washington (ranked No. 5 at the time) and Utah in consecutive weeks.

Points: 28 

 **Week 8 stats:** 25 of 38 for 282 yards in 13-10 win over Texas. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** West Virginia

The Texas pass rush was able to keep Rudolph from establishing a rhythm on Saturday, and he was held without a TD pass for the first time all season. It was an unusual outing for the prolific QB, and he admitted after the game that he was dealing with a minor injury. So, that's something to keep an eye on. He leads the FBS in passing yards with 2,650, but this is a big week for him. He'll share the stage with West Virginia's Will Grier, and the Mountaineers rank 111th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense. If he can't outshine Grier, he could find himself sliding toward the bottom of the top 10 on this list.

Points: 21 

 **Week 8 stats:** 17 of 26 for 282 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes for 76 yards (6.9 average), 3 TDs in 42-13 win over Michigan. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Ohio State

He's being overshadowed by his teammate, Heisman front-runner Saquon Barkley, but McSorley continues to play winning football, and Saturday was one of his most impressive outings yet. He made plays all over the field against a Michigan team that entered the game with the FBS' top-ranked defense. Another big test awaits, though, with Ohio State and its highly talented defensive front set to host the Nittany Lions.

Points: 18 

 **Week 8 stats:** 26 of 37 for 375 yards, 5 TDs in 38-36 win over Baylor. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Oklahoma State

Baylor coach Matt Rhule described Grier's play on Saturday as "sensational" and we can't disagree. He leads the FBS with 26 TD passes after throwing for 5 scores against the Bears. He's thrown for 300-plus yards in every game this season. If he outduels Mason Rudolph on Saturday, look out.

Points: 10 

 **Week 8 stats:** 17 of 34 for 197 yards, 3 TDs; 9 rushes for 41 yards (4.6 average) in 28-0 win over Colorado. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Arizona

Falk and Wazzu bounced back from a disastrous outing against Cal by shutting out Colorado on a rainy night. The pocket passer is not exactly fleet of foot, but he took advantage of some openings to run on Saturday night, rushing for a career-best 41 yards against the Buffaloes. His 5-INT performance against Cal was a big setback, though, and it's going to take a quality showing against a rising Arizona team to make him a riser on this list.

Points: 8 (awarded tiebreaker point) 

 **Week 8 stats:** 12 of 27 for 131 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 18 rushes for 62 yards (3.4 average), TD in 24-14 loss to Boise State. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** New Mexico

It was another week of unimpressive production for Allen, although he did make a very nice throw on the move for his TD pass vs. Boise State (he accounted for both of the Cowboys' TDs in the game). His decision making has to improve, but NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah still views him as the most talented QB in the game.

Points: 7 

 **Week 8 stats:** 33 of 53 for 471 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 42-38 win over Houston. 

 **Week 9 opponent:** Tulane

Ferguson makes his debut in the top 10 after leading the Tigers back from a 17-point second-half deficit against Houston in Week 8 (Memphis scored all 42 of its points in the second-half). No one should be surprised to see him here, though. He ranks 11th in the FBS with 2,285 passing yards and is tied for sixth with 20 TD passes. He also outdueled Josh Rosen in a win over UCLA last month.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (10).

Also receiving votes: Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (6 points), Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (5 points), TCU's Kenny Hill (3 points), Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (3 points), Western Kentucky's Mike White (2 points), Missouri's Drew Lock (1 point).

Voting panel:Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE