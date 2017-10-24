College Football QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson rises to top

The Texas pass rush was able to keep Rudolph from establishing a rhythm on Saturday, and he was held without a TD pass for the first time all season. It was an unusual outing for the prolific QB, and he admitted after the game that he was dealing with a minor injury. So, that's something to keep an eye on. He leads the FBS in passing yards with 2,650, but this is a big week for him. He'll share the stage with West Virginia's Will Grier, and the Mountaineers rank 111th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense. If he can't outshine Grier, he could find himself sliding toward the bottom of the top 10 on this list.