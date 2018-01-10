Cole Beasley Drops First Single "80 Stings"

Published: Jan 10, 2018 at 08:00 AM

With the season over for most of the NFL, players are continuing their offseason endeavors. On Tuesday, Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley stepped into the booth, and released his first single "80 Stings."

Prior to releasing his single, Beasley teamed up with producer Victor "Phazz" Clark to form ColdNation Records.

Now, back to "80 Stings", the song itself is actually pretty decent. The beat is extremely catchy, and Beasley can spit bars. He even mentions Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, and owner Jerry Jones.

One of his best verses in the song is, "When I ball out, I'm a dog when Dak gets the ball out. Put the sauce out."

When the song was released, his teammates took to social media to show how impressed they are with Beasley's rap skill.

Who knows if this song will be playing the Cowboys locker room next season, but this song definitely has the sauce.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.

news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More