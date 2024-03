View this post on Instagram

LET’S GO!!! The momentum is building, we will begin ascending the worlds tallest free standing mountain ⛰ & 🌋 in 8 hours! I hope I can hit my goal by the time we get back in 7 days! That’s less than $10,000 to help the primary school we visited today to get clean water! Stoked to be on this adventure and mission with Chris Long! What impressed me most about @laflamablanca95 isn’t that he is a two time Super Bowl Champ with the Pats and the @philadelphiaeagles, but that he is about to summit #Kilimanjaro for the third time in his life. It’s the reason WHY he is doing it and the person that he IS that is so impressive. If you could help us hit this goal, we’d be so grateful and stoked to have you help us tackle thirst and knockout the water crisis! Check the link in my bio to join my team! If you decide to empower us by donating could you please select “no team,” then donate, then email Annemarie Schindler at annemarie@chrislongfoundation.com that it’s for my campaign... so I can make sure it gets accredited to my goal until we fix the website hopefully later today. Thanks for considering making a gift to this amazing cause and these awesome kiddos!