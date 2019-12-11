Chiefs nearly wore high school helmets to avoid forfeit

Published: Dec 11, 2019 at 07:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

When he heard his phone buzz early Sunday morning, John Daileanes let it go to voicemail. The Masconomet Regional High School athletic director chalked it up to a routine delivery call.

After 15 seconds, the phone buzzed again. It was a representative from Riddell. And Daileanes answered, not knowing the entire AFC playoff picture might've hung in the balance.

"(The representative said) a bunch of the Kansas City Chiefs helmets and shoulder pads and other equipment are in Newark, New Jersey right now," Daileanes told Dom Nicastro of the MetroWest Daily News. "There's a big snafu. I need to get down to Masco, and if it's possible could we use your helmets for the game?'"

It was as good a match as Riddell could find on such short notice. Thirty-five bags' worth of Chiefs helmets and pads mistakenly flew to Newark, a four-hour drive from Foxborough. Patrick Mahomes and Co. faced forfeiture against the rival Patriots if that gear couldn't arrive in time for a 4:25PM ET kickoff. They needed Masco's helmets -- which feature a similar red-and-white arrowhead design -- just in case.

What happened next was something out of 'Friday Night Lights.' Daileanes phoned a school janitor to allow them to take "as many helmets as (they needed)" to help avoid a forfeiture. The Riddell rep showed up shortly thereafter -- with a state police escort. Those similar-looking helmets were collected and shuttled down I-95 in hopes they'd make it in time.

Masco's helmets showed up in time. But so did Kansas City's missing equipment bags, with time to spare. We'll never know if high school helmets would've been used in the NFL -- or if they would've fit the extra-large heads of NFL players.

Daileanes said he isn't sure where the school's helmets are now. He's not even sure he'd want those helmets used to help what ultimately became a 23-16 Patriots loss.

"I don't know," he told Nicastro. "It would have been great. I just wanted to see one random Masco helmet. I thought that would have been pretty classic."

"(But) I'm a diehard Boston sports fan. I would not have wanted to be responsible for a loss. I probably would have had to change my identity."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE