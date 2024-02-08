Chiefs general manager Brett Veach: Re-signing DL Chris Jones, CB L'Jarius Sneed 'top of the list'

Sneed isn't too far behind Jones' importance to the Chiefs' defense. His physical play fits perfectly into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system, and he's a corner who can match up with an opponent's No. 1. Sneed would get paid big time if he hits the open market.

If the Chiefs can't stomach a franchise tag for Jones that would be north of $30 million, they could use it on Sneed to ensure he doesn't hit the open market (expected to be around $18.4 million).

After years of getting by on defense, Veach and his staff have done a remarkable job stockpiling that side of the ball, making it one of the best units in the NFL this season. In a salary-cap world, that eventually comes with a cost.

"I still remember in '17 and '18 just saying if we can just get them to punt just once we've got a shot," Veach said. "Now all of a sudden it's like all we've got to do is just score once and we're good.