Chicago Bears sign running back Daniel Thomas

Chicago announced that they have signed running back Daniel Thomas to a one-year deal. Thomas tried out for the team earlier in the week.
The former second-round pick spent his first four seasons as a Dolphin. He rushed for 1,480 yards and 10 touchdowns in four years in Miami. The running back has also proved to be a serviceable pass catcher out of the backfield with 55 catches for 412 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side, Chicago signed former Panthers second-round pick safety Sherrod Martin to a 1-year deal. Martin played for the Jaguars last season, where he recorded 13 tackles and one interception.