Charter scores NFL Network and NFL RedZone for 2011

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 09:00 AM

Charter and NFL Network announced Monday that they have reached a new, long-term agreement for carriage of NFL Network. Charter, among the largest cable and Internet service providers in the country, will also offer the innovative NFL RedZone channel to its customers. NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available through Charter in time for the start of the 2011 NFL regular season.

"Charter has devoted and passionate NFL fans from coast to coast. We're extremely pleased to be enhancing the value to our customers with the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone," said Allan Singer, Charter Senior Vice President, Programming. "The total football experience for Charter customers is now much more robust -- high-definition picture, stats and facts to help pick a fantasy team and in-depth analysis of performance and strategy."

"Charter is one of the top cable systems in the country and we are excited its customers will be the newest fans to enjoy the only network dedicated entirely to football," said John Malkin, NFL Network vice president of affiliate distribution. "In addition to our Thursday Night Football games, nightly news on NFL Total Access, Emmy award-winning NFL Films programming and every NFL preseason game, Charter customers will also be able to watch NFL RedZone -- featuring every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons -- starting on September 11."

NFL Network is the destination for all that happens around the sport of football. NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provides viewers with nearly 2,000 hours a year of original programming, including: "NFL Total Access," "NFL GameDay," "Top 10," "Playbook," "NFL Replay," "NFL Classic Games" plus the Emmy award-winning "Sound FX" and "America's Game" series.

NFL Network is the home of "Thursday Night Football," eight NFL regular-season games leading up to the playoffs. This year's schedule kicks off on Nov. 10 with the Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers and features the new announcing team of Mike Mayock and Brad Nessler. In addition, NFL Network also features every NFL preseason game starting in August, AFL and CFL games, the Senior Bowl, plus more coverage of the NFL Draft, Hall of Fame ceremony, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl than anyone else.

NFL RedZone, produced by NFL Network, whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons, delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen and in high definition. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see every important play. For more information on NFL RedZone, visit www.nfl.com/redzonetv.

NFL Network will be available to Charter customers on the Digital View Plus tier and in high definition to customers with high-definition service and HDTVs. NFL RedZone will be available on Charter's sports tiers.

For more information about services from Charter, visit www.charter.com.

About Charter

Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the fourth-largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including advanced Charter TV video entertainment programming, Charter Internet access, and Charter Phone. Charter Business similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Charter Media brand. More information about Charter can be found at charter.com.

About NFL Network

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. Fans turn to NFL Network to receive inside information and insights straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news.

NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps. For more information log onto NFL.com, the exclusive home of NFL Network, NFL video highlights, NFL chats, news and information.

