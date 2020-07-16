The Brandt Report

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 12:09 PM

Chandler Jones, Gardner Minshew among 2019's overproducers

Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Every year, there are NFL players who manage to outproduce their individual circumstances, either overcoming a lack of supporting talent or exceeding low expectations.

Before we fully turn the page toward 2020, let's look back at some of the players who overproduced last season -- those who performed like stars despite either being stuck in less-than-ideal situations or being viewed as relative non-factors because of past performance or unpromising surroundings.

Below, I've highlighted five of the top overproducers of the 2019 season:

Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · LB

Barrett entered the 2019 season on a one-year, $5 million prove-it contract after spending the first portion of his career as a backup in Denver. And he was joining a Bucs defense that, while talented, featured a slew of young players trying to master new coordinator Todd Bowles' system. So it would have been fair to expect modest production from the veteran. All Barrett did was carry Tampa's pass rush nearly single-handedly, notching nine sacks in the Bucs' first four games and finishing the year with a franchise-record (and league-high) 19.5 sacks. It's true that Barrett got a mid-season boost from Jason Pierre-Paul's return to health; with JPP on the field, it was harder for opposing offenses to double-team Barrett, who was free to pile up eight more sacks in his final six games. But the fact is, in the space of one season, he elevated himself from free-agent afterthought to franchise-tag-worthy force. If he can put up another strong season on the franchise tag, Barrett should be set up for a mega-deal.

Chandler Jones
Chandler Jones
Arizona Cardinals · LB

OK, it might seem weird to list Jones, a bonafide stud, as an overproducer. But his All-Pro-caliber 2019 seems all the more impressive -- and, in a way, unlikely -- when you consider the supporting cast in the desert. If the 10 other starters on Arizona's defense were as productive as Jones, the Cardinals wouldn't have finished with the NFL's worst yardage-allowed mark. Despite the lack of a complementary pass-rush presence, Jones ripped his way to a franchise-record 19 sacks, leaning on his great first-step quickness and high motor. Jones was one of only six players last season to notch double-digit sacks without having at least one teammate also finish with six or more sacks, and of those, only the Saints' Cam Jordan (15.5) came close to matching Jones' sack total. (The others were the Browns' Myles Garrett, who had 10, the Cowboys' Robert Quinn, who had 11.5, the Colts' Justin Houston, who had 11, and the Giants' Markus Golden, who had 10.) Jones will probably have to be a one-man band again in 2020, although free agent Jordan Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks in Buffalo last year, could help bring more pressure inside. 

D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
Carolina Panthers · WR

Christian McCaffrey's spectacular 2019 performance overshadowed what his Panthers teammates were able to accomplish on an individual level during an otherwise lost season for the organization. But Moore excelled despite working with three different starting quarterbacks and missing one game. The second-year pro became the youngest player in franchise history (22 years old) to record 1,000-plus receiving yards, finishing with 87 catches, 1,175 receiving yards and four touchdowns total. His strength as an all-around receiver, in terms of explosiveness and reliability, was reflected in the fact that he tied for third in the NFL with four plays of 50-plus yards and fifth in first-down catches (63). The Panthers will take their lumps as they rebuild under new coach Matt Rhule, but Moore's presence as a steady target for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will make the transition easier.

Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew
Jacksonville Jaguars · QB

Thrown into the fire when Nick Foles went down with a broken collarbone in the first quarter of the 2019 season-opener, Minshew put forth an effort that would have been considered more than solid for any rookie quarterback, let alone one drafted in the sixth round, as Minshew was last year. He went 6-6 as a starter, with 21 touchdown passes against six interceptions, while building a strong rapport with young receiver D.J. Chark (1,008 receiving yards, eight touchdowns). Minshew apparently did enough to earn a chance this season to cement himself as the team's long-term starter, given that the Jags did not draft or sign a serious competitor for quarterback snaps. The hiring of former Washington head coach Jay Gruden as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator will only help Minshew's cause -- I think this player is going to be pretty good, when it's all said and done.

Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · RB

It might look in retrospect like Jones was in prime position last season, based on his ability to wreck opponents in a ground-oriented attack while playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But heading into the year, there were legitimate reasons to question whether he'd have that kind of impact. First, there was speculation about how much Aaron Rodgers, who had operated in a pass-happy attack in his previous 11 seasons as the Packers' starter, would buy into the shift in philosophy employed by new head coach Matt LaFleur. Second was the fact that Jones had been used inconsistently by the team since he was drafted in 2017. Picking up some of the offensive slack left by receiver Davante Adams' absence with a toe injury, Jones started all 16 games and finished with career highs in attempts (236) and rushing yards (1,084), along with 16 rushing touchdowns, which tied Derrick Henry for most in the NFL. Again, this was without much in the way of complementary offensive pieces, with the Packers' young receivers struggling to step up in place of Adams; Jones, in fact, ranked second on the team in catches (49) and third in receiving yards (474). Jones should continue to build off a strong campaign, with Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon battling for backup snaps.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter.

Related Content

Tom Brady, Cam Newton among top QBs to change teams
news

Tom Brady, Cam Newton among top QBs to change teams

After an offseason of quarterback musical chairs, Gil Brandt ranks the top 10 QBs who changed teams in 2020. Will Tom Brady thrive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Is Cam Newton going to revive his career as Brady's replacement with the New England Patriots?
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
news

Eagles, Cowboys among top trade fits for N.Y. Jets' Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams has requested a trade out of New York. Gil Brandt lists the five teams that should think about pursuing the Jets' Pro Bowl safety.
Twelve players whose teams should never let them leave
news

Twelve players whose teams should never let them leave

Should Pittsburgh ensure T.J. Watt is a Steeler for life? Is Michael Thomas a Larry Fitzgerald in the making for the New Orleans Saints? Gil Brandt lists 12 players under 30 whose teams should never let them leave.
Biggest NFL roster holes: Lingering concerns for Seahawks, Packers
news

Biggest NFL roster holes: Lingering concerns for Seahawks, Packers

Gil Brandt identifies the nine biggest roster weak spots in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. Who will man the Cowboys' secondary? Where will the Seahawks' pass rush come from?
Big Ben, Stafford among those ready to rock after missing time 
news

Big Ben, Stafford among those ready to rock after missing time 

Will a healthy Ben Roethlisberger transform the Steelers into instant playoff contenders? Is Matthew Stafford poised to pick up where he left off last November? Gil Brandt lists 12 players primed to make a major impact after missing time in 2019.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tom Brady among locks to play better in 2020
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tom Brady among locks to play better in 2020

Gil Brandt lists seven players who are guaranteed to play better in 2020 than they did in 2019. Will JuJu Smith-Schuster return to form with Big Ben? Is Baker Mayfield going to right the ship? Can Tom Brady keep holding Father Time at bay?
Six best NFL offseasons of 2020: Dolphins, Cardinals in strong shape
news

Six best NFL offseasons of 2020: Dolphins, Cardinals in strong shape

Gil Brandt highlights the six NFL teams that had the best offseasons of 2020. Will Tua Tagovailoa end the Dolphins' quest to replace Dan Marino? Are Tom Brady's Buccaneers headed for big things?
Most vulnerable division champs: Packers, Texans in trouble?
news

Most vulnerable division champs: Packers, Texans in trouble?

Did the Packers' offseason moves put Aaron Rodgers and Co. in a bad spot? Are Bill O'Brien's Texans in trouble? Gil Brandt ranks the most vulnerable division winners heading into the 2020 season.
Brees-Thomas, Ryan-Jones among NFL's top 10 QB-WR pairings
news

Brees-Thomas, Ryan-Jones among NFL's top 10 QB-WR pairings

Gil Brandt lists the top 10 quarterback-receiver pairings heading into the 2020 NFL season. Where does the Cardinals' new partnership of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins land?
2012 NFL Draft do-over: Colts take Luck; Foles saves Browns?
news

2012 NFL Draft do-over: Colts take Luck; Foles saves Browns?

Gil Brandt jumps back eight years and re-picks the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Do teams pounce on Ryan Tannehill, or do the Miami Dolphins get another chance?
Three NFL free agents who should stay and three who should go
news

Three NFL free agents who should stay and three who should go

Gil Brandt highlights three free agents who should stick with their current teams -- and three who should leave. Will any organization suit Tom Brady better than the Patriots? Is there any way Teddy Bridgewater returns to the Saints?
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL