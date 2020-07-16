Chandler Jones, Gardner Minshew among 2019's overproducers

It might look in retrospect like Jones was in prime position last season, based on his ability to wreck opponents in a ground-oriented attack while playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But heading into the year, there were legitimate reasons to question whether he'd have that kind of impact. First, there was speculation about how much Aaron Rodgers, who had operated in a pass-happy attack in his previous 11 seasons as the Packers' starter, would buy into the shift in philosophy employed by new head coach Matt LaFleur. Second was the fact that Jones had been used inconsistently by the team since he was drafted in 2017. Picking up some of the offensive slack left by receiver Davante Adams' absence with a toe injury, Jones started all 16 games and finished with career highs in attempts (236) and rushing yards (1,084), along with 16 rushing touchdowns, which tied Derrick Henry for most in the NFL. Again, this was without much in the way of complementary offensive pieces, with the Packers' young receivers struggling to step up in place of Adams; Jones, in fact, ranked second on the team in catches (49) and third in receiving yards (474). Jones should continue to build off a strong campaign, with Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon battling for backup snaps.