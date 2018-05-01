Can Antonio Brown become the G.O.A.T. wide receiver?

In the 30 years since July 10, 1988, AB has gone from being a walk-on at Central Michigan, to being an immensely underrated sixth-round draft pick, to becoming the best WR in the NFL. In eight seasons, Brown has been to six Pro Bowls and has racked up four consecutive First-team All-Pro selections. Not only that, he's breaking records along the way. Brown's meteoric rise and consistency have people wondering if he could become the G.O.A.T. wide receiver. Check out the stats below (click on the arrow on the right) and let us know if you think Brown could reach and surpass Jerry Rice one day.