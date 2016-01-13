Cam Newton, Carson Palmer lead trustworthy playoff QBs

Manning played well enough coming off the bench in Denver's Week 17 win over the Chargers, but we shouldn't forget about his awful numbers (59.8 percent completion rate, 2,249 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 17 picks and a 67.9 passer rating in 10 games) in his 18th pro season. Whatever role his foot injuries played in his struggles, Manning's overall ability has definitely slipped. He just does not have the velocity on the ball he needs to succeed; defenders can creep up on him without fear that he'll throw it over their heads. All that said, I think players do tend to get a bit of a boost from playing with someone like Manning, who means so much to the game and the franchise. And it's not like Denver would be that much better off with youngster Brock Osweiler starting in Manning's place; the fourth-year pro just doesn't have the experience necessary for succeeding against the caliber of competition you see in the playoffs.