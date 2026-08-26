Is Bryce Young Panthers' franchise quarterback? Dave Canales says 'he is right now'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is entering a pivotal fourth season, attempting to prove that he’s the long-term solution under center for Dave Canales’ club.

The head coach was asked Tuesday in an interview on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on SiriusXM Radio whether Young was the Panthers' franchise quarterback.

"He is right now," Canales said with a smile, via ESPN. "He's our guy -- he's our guy, and I love the trajectory that he's on. And not just the stuff that he's growing in -- from just an operational standpoint, moving the offense, finding chemistry and all that stuff -- but it's also just the critical moments, you know? It's those games, it's the close games, it's the one-score game at the end.

"Whether we're up or down, I love having Bryce out there. I love that he stays cool, calm and collected and aggressive, and he attacks at the right time. So, all those things are pointing in the right direction.”