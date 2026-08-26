Is Bryce Young Panthers' franchise quarterback? Dave Canales says 'he is right now'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is entering a pivotal fourth season, attempting to prove that he’s the long-term solution under center for Dave Canales’ club.
The head coach was asked Tuesday in an interview on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on SiriusXM Radio whether Young was the Panthers' franchise quarterback.
"He is right now," Canales said with a smile, via ESPN. "He's our guy -- he's our guy, and I love the trajectory that he's on. And not just the stuff that he's growing in -- from just an operational standpoint, moving the offense, finding chemistry and all that stuff -- but it's also just the critical moments, you know? It's those games, it's the close games, it's the one-score game at the end.
"Whether we're up or down, I love having Bryce out there. I love that he stays cool, calm and collected and aggressive, and he attacks at the right time. So, all those things are pointing in the right direction.”
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Following the quarterback’s career year, in which he passed for 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, all career highs, the Panthers picked up Young’s fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Young is eligible for an extension, but there has been little discussion of any long-term deal. Both the Panthers and the QB’s camp seem comfortable playing things out.
With Carolina having Young under contract for two more years, plus the franchise tag at its disposal beyond that, the club can take its time and ensure Young continues his upward trajectory before making a massive investment.
“I'll just let the rest of the stuff just sort itself out, with all the conversations with his whole group and party and our front office here with (general manager) Dan (Morgan) and (executive vice president of football operations) Brandt (Tilis) working that part out," Canales added. "But for me, especially now not calling plays, I get to just enjoy this road, help him improve on a daily basis and really take that input and get him to take the next step."
Young taking the next step would go a long way toward proving that last year’s playoff appearance wasn’t a fluke for the Panthers. If the QB develops and Carolina is a legit contender, then contract talks will be more earnest in 2027.