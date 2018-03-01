Browns, Patriots among teams with most riding on NFL combine

The Bills' trip to the playoffs in 2017 was a feel-good story. It was also a minor miracle. Coach Sean McDermott has his work cut out for him in his second season at the helm, given that everyone on the roster got a year older -- including offensive centerpiece LeSean McCoy, who, though still plenty productive in 2017, is about to acquire the dreaded label of "30-year-old running back." Plus, there is still the matter of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Is he the answer at the position? With Taylor carrying a significant cap hit in 2018, it could behoove the team to try to draft his replacement. With two picks in each of the first two rounds, they'll have the chance to address some major needs, whether under center (perhaps by trading up) or on both sides of the line. With a neck injury forcing Eric Wood to retire, they could look to a draft rich in centers for his replacement. Then there's the matter of potentially having to replace defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who could retire or sign elsewhere. If Buffalo is going to continue trending in the right direction, the team must make the most of this draft.