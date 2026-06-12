Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested again on four charges, including harassment, violation of protection order

Last weekend, Cooper posted a Bible verse about anger on his Instagram account and wrote, "I apologize to my family and my friends and my community. ... And so many others." He added, "I realize positing a bible (verse) after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay."

In another post, Cooper wrote, "I apologize. This situation is not who I am."

Cooper is scheduled to have a motions hearing in a Douglas County courtroom on July 6 with the potential for a jury trial on July 22, just before the Broncos report for training camp.

Cooper's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said Monday the defense doesn't plan to file a motion to dismiss the charges and requested a trial date as soon as possible so that Cooper wouldn't have to miss any training camp workouts.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke on Cooper's first arrest, telling reporters that he had not yet addressed the team on the matter.

"I think this: I think the league has done a good job of kind of coming in and really taking over that responsibility," Payton said. "We had a long visit with Coop, and now the process plays out. The league obviously will be very much involved in that. We'll stay abreast, but much like you all. I think that's where it's at. We just go from there."

Cooper has been in attendance during Denver's offseason program. He is subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31.5 career sacks. He's had at least eight sacks in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 10.5 sacks in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension.