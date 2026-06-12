Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested again on four charges, including harassment, violation of protection order

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested on Thursday night in Colorado on four new charges and currently is in custody at Douglas County Jail, jail records show.
Cooper was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of harassment via repeated telephone calls and one count of violation of a protection order.
The 28-year-old was arrested at 6:17 p.m. local time by the Parker Police Department and booked at 10:07 p.m.
He is due in court at 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday.
"We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper's arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter," the Broncos said in a statement.
Cooper's latest arrest comes three days after he pleaded not guilty in a domestic violence case stemming from an altercation last week with his girlfriend.
Cooper and his girlfriend were taken into custody last Thursday night by Parker police and both were booked into jail early Friday morning, according to Douglas County jail records. Cooper was held on suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer. His girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and petty criminal mischief.
The arrests followed an argument and physical confrontation between Cooper and his girlfriend over cell phones that were damaged in the scuffle after she accused him of infidelity, according to a police affidavit.
ESPN reported Friday morning that Cooper will face two additional charges pertaining to last week's arrest -- felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and an additional misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault ("knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury"). The charges were announced in court on Wednesday.
Cooper had his first appearance last Friday in the 23rd Judicial District Court and was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond.
Last weekend, Cooper posted a Bible verse about anger on his Instagram account and wrote, "I apologize to my family and my friends and my community. ... And so many others." He added, "I realize positing a bible (verse) after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay."
In another post, Cooper wrote, "I apologize. This situation is not who I am."
Cooper is scheduled to have a motions hearing in a Douglas County courtroom on July 6 with the potential for a jury trial on July 22, just before the Broncos report for training camp.
Cooper's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said Monday the defense doesn't plan to file a motion to dismiss the charges and requested a trial date as soon as possible so that Cooper wouldn't have to miss any training camp workouts.
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke on Cooper's first arrest, telling reporters that he had not yet addressed the team on the matter.
"I think this: I think the league has done a good job of kind of coming in and really taking over that responsibility," Payton said. "We had a long visit with Coop, and now the process plays out. The league obviously will be very much involved in that. We'll stay abreast, but much like you all. I think that's where it's at. We just go from there."
Cooper has been in attendance during Denver's offseason program. He is subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31.5 career sacks. He's had at least eight sacks in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 10.5 sacks in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension.
The Broncos wrapped up voluntary organized team activities Thursday and will hold their mandatory minicamp on June 16-18.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.