Brian Schottenheimer leaves Rams for Georgia

We have another job opening in the offensive coordinator ranks.
The University of Georgia announced Wednesday that Brian Schottenheimer has left his post as offensive coordinator of the Rams to join the school in the same role.
"This is a great opportunity to become a Georgia Bulldog for both my career and my family," Schottenheimer said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be part of an elite program with such national tradition and a great staff already in place. I look forward to working with young men and being a positive and significant influence on their lives as we develop them athletically, academically, and socially."
Schottenheimer spent the last three seasons with the Rams, coaching offenses that ranked 21st, 21st and 25th in scoring. Schottenheimer's game plan was hindered by the health of quarterback Sam Bradford, who has not taken a regular-season snap since October 2013 due to two ACL reconstruction surgeries.
Schottenheimer's abrupt departure for a non-head-coach position at the college level invites speculation that his Rams days were numbered regardless of Wednesday's events. Schottenheimer wasn't dealt a great hand in St. Louis, but it's hard to fault the organization for going in a different direction.
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