Brandon Marshall takes high road in Richardson feud

"It makes no sense for me to walk into this organization and walk into this locker room and blow that up," Marshall said, via The New York Post. "I'm not a perfect guy, but I worked extremely hard to get in the position I'm in today. The first couple years of my career was rough, and a lot of it I did myself and hurt myself, and since that point, once I figured things out, I've worked extremely hard to be a better person."