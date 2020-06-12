Biggest NFL roster holes: Lingering concerns for Seahawks, Packers

The franchise that once fielded safeties Cliff Harris, Darren Woodson and Roy Williams has not had a true impact player at either starting safety spot in a decade-plus. That drought will likely continue into 2020, unless Dallas trades for someone like Jamal Adams -- but I wouldn't hold my breath there. As much as this appears to be a position of need, the Cowboys don't seem to agree, based on the fact that they've selected just one safety in the first two rounds since choosing Williams in 2002. The plan right now seems to be to stick with Xavier Woods -- who has recorded just five total turnovers (four picks and one fumble recovery) over the past two seasons -- and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who signed with the team and will reunite with new coach Mike McCarthy after their time together in Green Bay. Darian Thompson is the third safety at the moment, but he could be usurped by Chidobe Awuzie, if he's able to move from corner to safety.