Wednesday, May 13, 2020 07:58 AM

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

LeSean McCoy has over 11,000 career rushing yards, six Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections and most recently earned a Lombardi Trophy.

He feels like it completes his Hall of Fame career, at least on paper. But he's not yet done with that career. McCoy said during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football he will return for a 12th NFL season in 2020 with the goal of closing out his career the right way.

"This last go-around, man, for the last time, just to put my stamp on my career, and I want to leave out the way I came in," McCoy said. "Hard worker, man, with some success. I'll probably put one more year together, depending on how I feel, but one year for sure, man, just to put my stamp on it."

McCoy's career will someday land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's a Super Bowl champion, was a premier runner for much of his career and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s earlier this offseason. McCoy has also had to clear a healthy amount of hurdles to get to this point.

Once a star with a bright future in Philadelphia, McCoy found himself packing his bags for Buffalo after he fell out of favor with Chip Kelly, who was then the coach and controller of personnel for the Eagles. McCoy continued to find success in Buffalo, rushing for 1,100-plus yards in two of his four seasons in western New York, but also found himself headed out the door after "the money got funny" toward the end of his time with the Bills.

Released on Aug. 31 with little time to spare, McCoy landed with the Chiefs, where he took a starting role before injuries relegated him to the shadows. Of Kansas City's final five games -- including their two postseason games and Super Bowl LIV appearance -- McCoy appeared in just one contest as the younger Damien Williams took firm control of the running back job.

Now, McCoy has an entire offseason, not just a week, to find his next team. He's listening to offers but is in no hurry to sign.

"The difference between now and before -- when I went to Kansas City -- I kind of can control it," McCoy explained. "Earlier, I didn't have enough time to pick the right team, the right situation. When I got released, it was so quick, I had so many teams coming at me, I didn't know where to go. ... Now, like I've turned some teams down depending on the styles, who they have there, are we winning? I went to the Super Bowl (with) Patrick Mahomes, now I can't just go to any team. I'm just waiting, I've been talking to teams and I'll make the right decision."

Philadelphia could be a place to where McCoy could return as a capper to an illustrious career. He knows Miles Sanders is the next star runner in midnight green and black, but he thinks he could provide some wisdom to the young buck and help with his development in a place with which McCoy is intimately familiar.

"I could see that. On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the 25 active in green, so you never know," McCoy said with a bit of a smirk on his face. "I'ma keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know."

