Bears headline four sneaky contenders; will Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. ever find harmony?

With Stefanski stating on the record that feeding OBJ is a priority, the disconnect seems to be between the thrower and catcher. It appears Baker Mayfield and the enigmatic receiver have not been able to get on the same page since Beckham arrived in Cleveland in 2019.

The eighth-year pro is averaging 56.8 receiving yards per game with the Browns after averaging 92.8 per game during his five seasons with the Giants. OBJ's yards-per-catch average in Cleveland is nearly identical to his time with the G-Men (13.9 with Browns; 14.0 with Giants) but he has just seven touchdown catches in 26 games in Cleveland after tallying 44 touchdown grabs in 59 contests in New York.

The discrepancy certainly doesn't stem from a lack of desire for the ball on Beckham's part.

"I cannot sit here and lie like, 'I do not want the ball,' " he told reporters this week. "Like I tell you every time I get up here, they do not pay James Harden for defense, you know what I mean? He is a shooter. I feel like I am a shooter. As I get down in the red zone and I am running a corner route and three people come with me and Higgy (Rashard Higgins) is wide open, I have to know that happens. I know that I bring a lot of attention to defenses on the other end, and other people are going to be open."

After studying the All-22 Coaches Film, I believe a combination of scheme, a lack of chemistry and flawed execution is to blame for OBJ's failure to thrive as the No. 1 option in the passing game. As a run-based offense, the Browns' game plans have been built around Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The duo spearheads the NFL's top-ranked rush offense, which limits the number of touches available for receivers on game day, but Chubb has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a calf injury.

Regardless, Stefanski should be making a concerted effort to get No. 13 the ball on a handful of plays that do not require reads. Whether he tosses OBJ a few bubble screens or hitches on the outside or hands him the ball on fly sweeps and reverses, the dynamic playmaker needs a steady diet of touches to stay engaged.

Mayfield also needs to prioritize OBJ in the passing game. He is clearly the Browns' most talented receiver, and the QB1 should treat him as such by frequently targeting him. Sure, Mayfield should absolutely work through his reads and deliver the ball to the open man. But great quarterbacks are aware of the temperamental nature of pass-catchers and they make it a point to get them the ball to keep them focused and attentive throughout the game.

When I study Mayfield's play, it looks like the fourth-year pro does not have the same chemistry with Beckham that he shares with the Browns' other playmakers. Perhaps it is due to the repetitions that he shared with the other pass-catchers while working together in the offseason and training camp. Beckham was limited in practices until late August, which might have kept the duo from developing the timing and trust needed to perform at a high level under pressure.