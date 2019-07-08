Baker Mayfield's Malibu wedding looked awesome

Now he knows what it feels like to wake up on a Sunday as a married man.
Cleveland's quarterback and fiancee Emily Wilkinson tied the knot on Saturday in front of family, friends, and enough NFL stars to win your fantasy league.
New Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was there -- as were Sterling Shepard and fellow 2018 rookie sensation Saquon Barkley.
Ex-Sooners Kyler Murray, Dede Westbrook, Orlando Brown Jr., and Mark Andrews also made the guest list.
Hundreds more were on hand for the ceremony, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The venue -- a 250-acre ranch in the heart of Malibu wine country with its own Ferris wheel -- did not disappoint.
Neither did the evening's footwear options. Beckham Jr. came outfitted with his own custom Nike dress shoes, per Complex Sneakers.
Other guests received their own custom Nike shoes just for attending.
Kudos to the Mayfields, who are still getting used to that shared surname.
Baker's next goal? Getting a ring for his other finger in Miami next February.