 Skip to main content
Advertising

Aurora shooting survivor chases NFL dream

Published: Apr 19, 2018 at 05:59 AM

On July 20, 2012, Zack Golditch was watching The Dark Knight Rises at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twenty minutes into the film, Golditch and other moviegoers would be subject to one of the largest mass shootings in U.S. modern history -- 12 people were killed and 70 were injured. Golditch, who was 17 at the time, survived a gunshot wound to the neck. Nearly six years later, he's hoping the NFL will be the next step in his remarkable journey from that fateful night.

"I hope when teams watch my film they see a guy who's a competitor, someone who is not afraid and won't back down from a challenge," Golditch told USA Today. "Doesn't matter if you're bigger than me or better than me, I'm going to come back every single play and give my best effort and try to be better the next play."

In December 2017, Golditch graduated from Colorado State University, where he played offensive tackle for the Rams. As a senior, he was named to the All-Mountain West first team. Since graduation, the 23-year-old has been actively pursuing his goal of becoming an NFL draft pick by training and meeting with team scouts.

Golditch isn't using football as an escape from the horror that he survived nearly six years ago.

"I never stopped and realized this is part of my story. I shouldn't push that away, because what I hold on to right now is a story, not just about myself, but about of everyone else. I can carry that and represent them through what I do and how I carry myself," Golditch told USA Today. "I have to embrace it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 