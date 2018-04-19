Aurora shooting survivor chases NFL dream

On July 20, 2012, Zack Golditch was watching The Dark Knight Rises at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twenty minutes into the film, Golditch and other moviegoers would be subject to one of the largest mass shootings in U.S. modern history -- 12 people were killed and 70 were injured. Golditch, who was 17 at the time, survived a gunshot wound to the neck. Nearly six years later, he's hoping the NFL will be the next step in his remarkable journey from that fateful night.