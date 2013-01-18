ATL Buzz Report: Where 'Gonk' is always wide open

Each week, Dan Hanzus sifts through the pro football landscape to bring you sublime subplots of NFL life. Some of it he loves. Some he does not. Other stuff, he can't quite decide. The ATL Buzz Report.
1. Coaches are in place
The hiring of Bruce Arians is bittersweet around these parts. Happy for Bruce, but upset we have to Old Yeller the ATL Coaching Search Tracker.
2. Rob Lowe forever
Actor Rob Lowe has suspect sources in matters concerning Peyton Manning, but he made up for it by bringing the Colts to the great "Parks and Recreation."
3. Mayoral madness
Sports and civic leaders rarely mix well. Boston's mayor thinks "Gonk" is a person. Denver's mayor hurt himself practicing the "squirrel dance." C'mon guys.
4. The mystery of Te'o
The worst part of this Manti Te'o fake girlfriend situation? I now feel like I have to see that dopey "Catfish" movie to understand what anybody's talking about.
5. Ray Ray's Boston send-off
The Ray Lewis billboard in Boston was a modest affair ... thankfully. How is this not better motivation than a couple tweets by Brendon Ayanbadejo?
6. Welcome back, Mike
Mike Lombardi should've worn a winter coat for the chilly response he received from Cleveland media on Friday. This is going to be fun to follow.
7. Taylor the tough guy
Jason Taylor said he nearly had his leg amputated after suffering an injury in 2008. Just when you thought his one-season run with the Redskins couldn't get worse.
8. Safe like a fox
John Fox's best friend right now is time. The more that passes, the more people will forget how his timid coaching helped bury the Broncos against the Ravens.