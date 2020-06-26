Antonio Brown's fit with Seahawks; Chase Young's promise

Given those circumstances, and considering the position he plays, Adams could eventually be the odd man out for the Jets, despite his impeccable resume. Keep in mind that safeties aren't viewed as essential building blocks in most scouting circles. Box safeties, in particular, are rarely considered impact players despite their ability to rack up tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, pass breakups and interceptions while playing as a pseudo linebacker within the tackle box.

Evaluators routinely cast box safeties aside during the evaluation process due to the increased emphasis on the passing game and generating turnovers, particularly interceptions. That's why ballhawks like Eddie Jackson and Kevin Byard didn't have any issues getting new deals from their original teams in the last two offseasons, while box players like Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins were forced to go elsewhere to land paychecks that matched their production.

I understand the fascination with ballhawks, but to me, box safeties are more valuable than ever, with defenses tasked with defending mobile quarterbacks while utilizing nickel defenses. Box safeties play like linebackers in those schemes, with defensive play-callers featuring more safety blitzes and dogs off the edges.

Adams plays that role with the Jets in Gregg Williams' ultra-aggressive defense. He roams all over the defensive front, bluffing and blitzing from every angle. He attacks ball-carriers in the hole while terrorizing quarterbacks as a surprise rusher from the second level. The role is perfect for his diverse game, and it helped him play at a gold-jacket level in 2019, his first year in the system. That fact was not lost on Williams, who spoke glowingly of his star defender during a conference call with reporters this week.

"I think the world of him," Williams said. "I've had a chance to coach a lot of really good players. Some that are already in the Hall of Fame. And many others that are going to go in the Hall of Fame. And he's going to have a legitimate chance staying healthy to be one of those guys later on that we'll all talk about."

Given Williams' sentiments, it would appear that Adams is an integral part of the Jets' resurgence, but GM Joe Douglas will ultimately determine whether the All-Pro stays around and receives the pay raise that he desires.

"I've made it known that ... the plan would be for Jamal to be here long term," Douglas said during a pre-draft conference call with reporters in April. "I've also made it known I have to do what's in the best interests of the team."

On Friday, Jets coach Adam Gase declined to discuss Adams' trade and contract requests with reporters, but did say he wants Adams to remain with the team.

"It's no secret Jamal was not involved (in the offseason program)," Gase said. "We have to get to a place where we can get him back in the right spot and ready to go."