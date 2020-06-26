Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly.

The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.

"Anything that's gonna deal with communication with Jamal will stay between us," Gase said, via NFL Network's Kim Jones. "That's how we're operating in-house and keeping our locker room tight."

Adams requested a trade last week after contract extensions have reportedly gone nowhere. Gase added extension discussions would also be something that would remain in-house.

Despite a report to the contrary, Gase said he has a positive relationship with Adams.

"My relationship with Jamal has been good since the time that we've gotten here," he said. "To me, we've always gotten along well (on and off the field)."

The coach, who is on the hot seat entering his second season and dealing with his best defender wanting out, was forced to state the obvious amid the swirling controversy:

Who wouldn't want a game-changing defender with a nose for the football and a sledgehammer's mentality?

Last season, Adams compiled 75 tackles, 13 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one INT, earning All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl.

Gase praised the safety's versatility and, echoing Gregg Williams' sentiments from the previous day, hopes the sides can patch up their differences.

"It's no secret Jamal was not involved (in the offseason program)," he said. "We have to get to a place where we can get him back in the right spot and ready to go."