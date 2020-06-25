Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

In Williams' first season with the Jets, Adams was a ball-hawking maven, compiling 75 tackles, 13 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one INT, earning All-Pro honors. The DC made it clear what type of player he thinks Adams can continue to grow into.

"He has that ability not only play as a defensive back -- a safety position -- but he has the ability to play like a linebacker," Williams said. "He has the ability to play like a rusher. He has the ability to play like a run-stopper. So, his multidimensional abilities to play the game of football allows you to move him around for the other team to try to find him...

"He has multiple strengths and that's fun. He has the ability to move around... He's smart. He's able to handle multiple things. He's able to handle multiple directions of what has to happen in the flow of a game. And he loves to compete."

Whether Williams gets his wish and the Jets reconcile the situation with their star corner remains to be seen.