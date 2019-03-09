Analysis

Steelers trade Antonio Brown to Raiders: Who won, who lost?

Published: Mar 09, 2019 at 04:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It worked.

Antonio Brown's plan to escape Pittsburgh and get a new contract came to fruition just after midnight early Sunday when the Steelers and the Oakland Raiders agreed to terms on a trade, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Raiders announced the move Wednesday.

The Steelers will receive a third-round and fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for one of the defining receivers of his generation. Brown will also get a reworked contract with significant new money and brand new guarantees.

Brown's new contract is for three years and worth $50.125 million with a maximum value of $54.125 million, according to Rapoport. (That's roughly $12 million more than his old contract called for.) He will receive $30.125 million guaranteed, which is $30.125 million more than he was due to receive from the Steelers. Brown even managed to first break the news of the deal with a fancy photoshop on Instagram.

The trade ends a saga that ramped up in the days before Pittsburgh's season finale, when the Steelers benched Brown for missing practice time. A variety of entertaining interviews and trade rumors followed, with a near-deal to Buffalo on Thursday night being scuttled. Brown ultimately got what he wanted, the Raiders got a future Hall of Famer near the peak of his powers and the Steelers wound up with a lot of dead money on their salary cap.

With the first game of the season still six months away, a deal of this magnitude deserves some scorekeeping. On to the winners and losers:

Winners

Mr. Big Chest: It often ends ugly for Hall of Famers with their original team, but the last few months between Antonio Brown and Pittsburgh were particularly gnarly. While Brown's complaints about his quarterback and his coach will hurt his chances for a ceremonial one-day contract to retire a Steeler someday, I suspect Brown doesn't regret a word.

He wanted to play with a different quarterback, he wanted a fresh start and he wanted more money. He'll get all of that and more in Oakland. The Raiders are a lot further away from competing for a championship than the Steelers, but it's not like Brown's legacy was built on postseason success. The Steelers won a total of three playoff games in eight seasons with Brown as a starter, no matter how many passes he caught. His outrageous numbers and ability to get open in any situation is yet another reminder how difficult it is for one player to carry a team to a title. That elusive championship is less likely in Oakland and Las Vegas, but let's face it: It was unlikely regardless.

In the game of getting paid, no receiver is doing better than Brown. He made $33.79 million over the last two years with the Steelers and now gets a huge upgrade in his contract that guarantees an extra $30 million. In a league designed to limit a player's power because of nonguaranteed contracts, Brown and agent Drew Rosenhaus took on one of the NFL's most venerable franchises and won.

This entire episode -- lovingly chronicled on his Instagram Stories -- also raised Brown's profile to a new level. Like many No. 1 receivers before him, Brown wants to dominate attention like he dominates the ball. Business is booming.

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden: Giving up only a third- and fifth-round pick for a player of Brown's caliber is a steal. While Brown's yardage was down a season ago, the tape and the numbers show he's still at the top of his game. He gets open with ease, draws attention from teammates and still has a quickness in tight areas that rivals any receiver in history. Brown will be 33 years old at the end of this deal, just in time to transition to a Vegas residency for his one-man show.

Gruden replaced Amari Cooper and two mid-round picks with Antonio Brown and a first-rounder. That's a ridiculous upgrade. Cooper is younger, but he's never been close to the same level of player Brown still was in 2018. Mayock, the new Raiders general manager, is paying Brown over the next three years roughly what the Chiefs are paying Sammy Watkins. That's another win.

Raiders receivers to be named later: For now, the Raiders' No. 2 and No. 3 receivers are Jordy Nelson and Marcell Ateman. Like much of the Raiders roster, consider those spots written in pencil.

Las Vegas season ticket holders: Brown adds an undeniable sizzle factor for the Raiders before their move to the desert. The late Al Davis enjoyed players who were liable to make news off the field and Brown should provide plenty of fodder on the strip in 2020, not to mention someone to put on season tickets.

Derek Carr: Sure, the Raiders could still get creative in a bid to draft Kyler Murray. It's more likely, however, that Carr will be throwing to Brown in 2019. The Raiders essentially didn't even have a true No. 2 receiver on the roster after trading Cooper last year, so obtaining one of the game's best No. 1 wideouts is a huge boon.

Losers

Kevin Colbert, Steelers general manager: Colbert swore up and down that they were comfortable holding on to Brown unless they received "significant compensation" in return. This deal tells a different story.

Trading Brown for only two mid-round picks -- at a significant cost to the team's salary cap -- shows the Steelers were ready to take the best offer possible. And there weren't many good offers to choose from, possibly because Brown only would accept going to a team ready to pay him. Brown will count as $21 million on Pittsburgh's cap this year, nearly as much as Ben Roethlisberger. Colbert now has to replace Brown's production with far less cap space to do so. Brown certainly deserves his share of blame in how his relationship with the organization deteriorated, but Colbert is the one paying for it. Usually eating anywhere near this much "dead money" only happens when teams have to cut some huge personnel mistake, not the league leader in touchdowns.

AFC West defensive backs: One trade doesn't make the Raiders a contender. But Brown's addition should make the Raiders more watchable in 2019 and a tougher team to gameplan for.

NFL Network "Free Agency Frenzy" producers: Couldn't the Steelers have waited until free agency coverage started Sunday? The Brown trade -- coming after reports of deals for Michael Bennett and Olivier Vernon on Friday --- serves as a reminder that the NFL offseason has changed in shape and scope. Big-time trades are now commonplace and teams don't even consider waiting for free agency to begin making moves. For Brown, this trade was the culmination of a plan months in the making.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

In the wake of an all-time duel, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are being heralded as the future of football. But Gregg Rosenthal says another rising star is right there in the AFC quarterbacking battle royal.
news

NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound 

Can Lamar Jackson's Ravens make up for a frustrating 2021? Are Justin Jefferson's Vikings primed to rebound? Marc Sessler spotlights NFL teams poised to turn it around in 2022.
news

Cap casualties and trade chips: Ten New Orleans Saints players who could be moved this offseason

With the Saints in need of a new head coach and QB1, as well as major salary-cap relief, New Orleans may be on the brink of overhauling the roster. Nick Shook spotlights 10 Saints players who could be on the move this offseason.
news

Sean Payton's tenure with New Orleans Saints transformed franchise, reinvigorated city

Sean Payton has resigned as head coach of the New Orleans Saints  after 15 NFL seasons. Jim Trotter writes about how Payton transformed the franchise and reinvigorated the city during his tenure.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks has just two quarterbacks coming off the board. On the other hand, six receivers hear their names called. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Chiefs soar to No. 1 after EPIC win; Packers, Titans spiral

How do the four remaining teams -- the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams -- stack up heading into Championship Sunday? Where do the Divisional Round losers finish? Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings.
news

NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever?

Did we just witness the best Divisional Round ever? The best single game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever? After an absolutely astonishing weekend in the NFL, Adam Schein plays a game of Fact or Fiction.
news

The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha discusses his six initial thoughts ahead of Championship Sunday. Can anyone stop the Chiefs? Who is the most important offensive player in the NFC?
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady-led late rally comes up short vs. Rams in Divisional Round

A Tom Brady-led comeback bid fell just short as the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round. Judy Battista writes about the QB's throwback effort and what's next for him and the Bucs.
news

NFL Divisional Round: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's stunning playoff doubleheader

It's one-and-done for both No. 1 seeds, as the Bengals edged the Titans and the 49ers nipped the Packers. Reporting from Green Bay, Jim Trotter spotlights the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's Divisional Round games.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW