Antonio Brown and Drake take housekeeper on $10K shopping spree

Published: Feb 14, 2018 at 08:09 AM

When life's good you want to share that experience with others, and life has been amazing for All-Pro WR Antonio Brown and rap superstar Drake. The Steelers WR just wrapped up an MVP-caliber season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 TDs. Drake isn't doing too bad for himself either, his single "God's Plan" currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brown and Drake recently met up in Miami to share their blessings with a 63-year-old housekeeper.

Odalie Paret is a mother of five who wakes up at 4:30 a.m. then begins her daily commute via bus to the Fontainebleau -- an ultra-luxurious hotel in Miami frequented by Drizzy and many other celebs. According to the Miami Herald, Paret's commute can take up to four hours because of Miami-Dade County's poor transportation system.

Drake read about her story and began making plans to treat Paret to an evening of luxury. On February 5, Paret received a mystery call that set up a massage and fancy dinner at Fontainebleau. Then a waiting car took her to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she was surprised by Drake.

"I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, 'Drake!' " Paret told the Herald . "It made me happy."

AB, who's a Miami native himself, joined Drake and the pair treated Paret and two other locals to a 45-minute no-limit shopping spree.

Here are a few of the items Paret bought:

-$6,000 18-karat white gold diamond necklace
-$2,000 Valentino handbag
-$800 shoes

Salute to both AB and Drake for treating Paret to a much-needed (and deserved) night of pampering.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW