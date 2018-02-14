Antonio Brown and Drake take housekeeper on $10K shopping spree

When life's good you want to share that experience with others, and life has been amazing for All-Pro WR Antonio Brown and rap superstar Drake. The Steelers WR just wrapped up an MVP-caliber season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 TDs. Drake isn't doing too bad for himself either, his single "God's Plan" currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brown and Drake recently met up in Miami to share their blessings with a 63-year-old housekeeper.