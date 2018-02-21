Adam Vinatieri could break records in his 23rd season

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Colts K has made 559 field goals and scored 2,487 points since entering the league since 1996. Vinatieri is only 58 points away from becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer.
2. Former FSU teammates QB Jameis Winston, RB Devonta Freeman, and CB Jalen Ramsey are already getting into a little friendly Super Bowl LIII banter.
3.Johnny Manziel wants people to know he can still throw the deep ball.
5. Make sure you always buy from an authorized ticket marketplace -- especially when you're trying to go to big games like the Super Bowl.