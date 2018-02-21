Adam Vinatieri could break records in his 23rd season

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 06:15 AM

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Colts K has made 559 field goals and scored 2,487 points since entering the league since 1996. Vinatieri is only 58 points away from becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer.

2. Former FSU teammates QB Jameis Winston, RB Devonta Freeman, and CB Jalen Ramsey are already getting into a little friendly Super Bowl LIII banter.

3.Johnny Manziel wants people to know he can still throw the deep ball.

4.Minnesota nice is a real thing.

5. Make sure you always buy from an authorized ticket marketplace -- especially when you're trying to go to big games like the Super Bowl.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE