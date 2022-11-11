Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas' big decision

The four-time league MVP has not played up to his lofty standard as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in NFL history. Rodgers is currently sporting the worst passer rating (89.0) and yards-per-attempt figure (6.6) of his starting career. In addition, the soon-to-be 39-year-old is on pace to tie the highest interception total of his career: 13, back in his first season as a starter in 2008. Considering Rodgers has greatly underperformed since inking a three-year, $150.8 million extension in March, the Packers could experience serious buyer's remorse if the 10-time Pro Bowler fails to turn things around before the end of the season.





Although a $99.8 million dead cap figure makes it impossible for Green Bay to even consider cutting Rodgers in 2023, a dramatic drop-off could prompt the team to look for another quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft. Such discussion could nudge the future Hall of Famer into early retirement -- if he's not already considering it himself. Kind of hard to imagine, but from the outside looking in, Rodgers just seems off this season.