Aaron Berry presents tough decision for Detroit Lions

Fifty-eight percent of Detroit Lions fans responding to an online poll want the team to cut cornerback Aaron Berry after his latest arrest over the weekend.
The Detroit Free Press calls it a "no brainer." The Detroit News says Berry "should be cut" if the recent allegations against him are true.
Berry amazingly has been arrested twice since the last time the public was howling about the Lions' spate of arrests this offseason. He's been arrested twice since coach Jim Schwartzwarned the team to be extra careful before camp. NFL Network's Albert Breer notes that the Lions will be fined if another Lions player is suspended by the NFL. Timing is not Berry's strong suit here.
When Tennessee Titans receiver Kenny Britt got in trouble with the law yet again last week, we noted that only his talent was saving a roster spot for him. Berry doesn't have that kind of talent.
Berry lined up with the starting unit during the offseason at cornerback, but he does not have much playing experience going into his third season. He's not a high draft pick. The Lions drafted at the position and could make do without him. The public outcry will be vicious if the Lions choose to do nothing.
"I don't know the full story as to what happened yet, but he's just very, very upset and not in a mood to talk to me," Berry's lawyer, Corky Goldstein, told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday. "He just feels embarrassed and upset and he's upset about everything."
While it's easy from the outside to call for blood, this is not an easy decision for the Lions. A release wouldn't surprise anyone, but it also raises issues about double standards.
If Berry was cut for getting arrested twice, why wasn't defensive tackle Nick Fairley? Why wasn't running back Mikel Leshoure cut after his second arrest?
These are the last sort of questions coach Jim Schwartz wants to be answering with training camp starting.