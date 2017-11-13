5 questions we have about that weird Canadian Football highlight

Before the ball was even snapped, I was already doing double-takes. Is this some sort of metric system measurement that I don't know about or did the field maintenance crew just make a big mistake? This reminded me of a bootleg '90s handheld football game that my friend had back in the day. Instead of having 50 yards on each side of the field, you know, like a normal football field, the markers went in one direction and just kept counting up from midfield, so 51, 52, 53 and so on till the end zone. Seriously, he got it at a flea market so I guess you get what you pay for.