5 more things we learned from Tom Brady's Oprah interview

Published: Jun 18, 2018
A year ago, Tom Brady said he wanted to play into his 50s, but even the reigning NFL MVP knows that Father Time is undefeated.

On Father's Day, the five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback sat down with Oprah Winfrey and revealed he "thinks about (retirement) more now than I used to." The date he pictures hanging 'em up? "Sooner rather than later."

That being said, the interview, which aired as part of the "SuperSoul Sunday" program on Winfrey's OWN network, revealed much more about Brady than just his long-term career plans. It touched on Brady's family, his personal beliefs, and what he ate when he was 25 years old (Hint: He did not adhere to the TB12 diet).

You can view OWN's Brady-Winfrey interview in its entirety here -- but we picked out five other of big revelations below.

Which Super Bowl loss stung Brady the most?

This year, Brady isn't as haunted by a loss on the game's biggest stage.

The reason: He used the Patriots' Super Bowl LII upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as a teaching moment for his children.

"It was a different year this year," Brady said. "In 2007, we had, I think, one of the greatest football teams in the history of football -- went undefeated, got to the Super Bowl, we played the Giants, and we lost. It was a month before I really felt back to myself. It was a nightmare. You woke up the next morning and said 'It didn't happen.

"There's no way that happened.' This year, after the game I saw my wife and I saw my three kids. My little girl and my son Benny were crying. And I went over to them and I they said 'Daddy, we don't like the Eagles.' I said 'You know what? You don't always win. You try your best and do the best you can do.' And I think because you have the kids ... the sun's going to come up the next day. In some ways, this year was easier for me than it had been in the past."

Everything's fine in Foxborough

The next Brady-Bill Belichick think piece that gets published might be just the millionth.

Brady wants to set the record straight. He loves the Patriots' legendary head coach, despite any differences they've had during the span of their dynasty.

Said Brady: "I love (Bill Belichick). I love that he's an incredible coach, mentor for me. And he's pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don't agree on absolutely everything. But that's relationships."

Please don't call him the G.O.A.T.

Eight Super Bowl trips. Five rings. Three MVPs. And more records are still within reach.

Add it all up and ... Tom Brady told Winfrey he still doesn't believe he's the best to ever sling the pigskin.

"I don't like [being called the greatest of all time]," he said. "I don't like when people say it. I don't like it at all. I don't feel that way. I'm not attached to that feeling. I don't care whether people think [I'm the greatest] or not. I want to be the best I can be. When I go out there, it's not to compare myself to this guy or that guy. I still feel like there's more to be accomplished. I still feel like I can be better."

Scouts got it right back in 2000

Brady understands why teams were so hesitant to draft him back in 2000.

So when Winfrey read him his own scouting report from the 2000 NFL Draft -- "not athletic, weak arm, system quarterback" -- he didn't find much to quarrel with.

"When I hear that [scouting report], they were true!" Brady said. "All those things were absolutely -- at that time -- were true. I think I was a bit naive [entering the NFL] because I just had in my mind 'Oh cool, I went to school, I want to play pro football and I'm going to get picked and of course I'm going to play.'" Everyone else was like 'You should really think about another job.' If you'd give me time to develop, I could develop into someone who could be a great leader of a team."

The TB12 Diet can work for non-quarterbacking legends, too

Do you like avocado ice cream?

Can you drink 25 glasses of water a day?

If not, Tom Brady's legendary dieting regimen might still be for you. He told Winfrey his strict meal plans can be scaled back for those of us who aren't future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

"I'm an athlete. I depend wholly on my body. My body is my asset," Brady said. "I can't go out there on the field and eat fast food and expect it to perform, especially at my level. When I was 25 years old, I couldn't throw the ball. My arm was hurting all the time. And I thought 'How could I play sports if I'm in pain?' I had a terrible diet when I was a kid -- the worst diet. [It] wasn't working that well. Why don't I try some different things? Start with what works for you. Start with cutting out some things -- but only if you want."

