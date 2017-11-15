5 crazy facts about how young Sean McVay and Jared Goff are

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and a big part of his greatness has been the experience he's picked up along the way. The man with 270 career wins as a head coach, has been in the league for over 40 years. In 1975, Belichick got his start as an assistant to Baltimore Colts coach Ted Marchibroda and earned just $25 a week. This was over a decade before Sean McVay was born on January 24, 1986 in Dayton, Ohio.