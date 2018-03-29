49ers will train with Navy SEALS this offseason

Published: Mar 29, 2018 at 08:20 AM

The 49ers closed out the 2017 season on a five-game winning streak and the front office has continued that momentum throughout the offseason. They signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year deal and a few weeks later four-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Shermanjoined his former rival. The Niners, who started the 2017 season on a nine-game losing streak, have restored hope throughout the organization and their fan base.

With the new personalities in the locker room, head coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to build camaraderie by having the team train with Navy SEALS. On April 16, the 49ers will report to Navy SEAL training in Santa Clara.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the team will take part in "classroom training and team-building exercises designed to promote brotherhood and foster tenacity and mental toughness."

"You look at Navy SEALS and they are as tight as anyone," said Shanahan. "... they block out the noise and just do it for each other because it's a commitment they have. I think a lot of that stuff resonates."

Shanahan first took part in the training in spring 2016 when he was the Falcons offensive coordinator. That year's Falcons team went on to play -- and ultimately lose -- in Super Bowl LI. Shanahan hopes the Navy SEALS training will help the new-look 49ers produce results in the locker room and on the field.

"Going into our second year, I think our team is much more ready for this," Shanahan said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

