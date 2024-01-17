2024 NFL International Games: Four dream matchups we'd love to see

LOCATION: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)





When these teams last met, to kick off the 2021 NFL season, it was the Bears' first game since drafting Justin Fields and the Rams' first game since trading for Matthew Stafford. L.A. went on to win the Super Bowl, while Fields' future in Chicago remains an open question. But no matter what happens going forward, both teams will at least be interesting in 2024.





Maybe Fields will fully come into his own at the controls of an offense fine-tuned to support him, leading a truly competitive team for the first time in his NFL career. Or maybe the Bears will have a shiny new QB, added via the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who -- in a best-case version of this scenario -- provides them with a C.J. Stroud-like shot in the arm. Either way, with Montez Sweat leading the pass rush, Chicago's defense should keep things competitive.





As for the Rams, they're quite a bit different than when they most recently visited London, in 2019. I'm sure the local crowd won't mind getting a closer look at Stafford and the two new offensive stars (Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams) who helped power a return to the playoffs. Stafford's age (he'll turn 36 in February) is something to keep an eye on, but it's hard to doubt him coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. Plus, even if the wheels fly off, I trust Sean McVay and a sturdy defense to provide L.A. with a decent floor in any given matchup.



