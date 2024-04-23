2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

With two days to go before the 2024 NFL Draft begins, there could still be some movement early in the order, but not likely in the first two picks.

With drafting quarterbacks on the mind, the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have both received calls from teams looking to trade up for their No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

In line with Washington general manager Adam Peters' assertion last week that he “feels great about staying at No. 2,” the Commanders have indicated to inquiring teams that they are not looking to move out of their current spot.

The Raiders were among the teams who checked in with the Commanders, hoping to move from No. 13 to No. 2 in their search for a possible answer at quarterback, Garafolo added.