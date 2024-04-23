GM Ryan Poles: Tune in on Thursday to see who Bears pick No. 1 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Williams was the only quarterback the Bears brought to Halas Hall for a "Top 30" visit, and it was also the only pre-draft visit the quarterback took.

During Williams' visit, the Bears had some current players on hand to meet the quarterback.

"I think it just confirmed a lot of information that we've got," Poles said of the meeting. "There's a test of where his football understanding is. That part getting him with the coaches, that was a very positive interaction there. And then getting him with some of our players. That's important to us. We're in a really good place with our culture in our locker room. As much as I can I want those guys a part of the process of building this team. I trust their feedback."

The feedback from those players was positive, and Poles rejected the stereotypes with which Williams has been labeled over the past few months.

"(He's a) really intelligent guy. Came across as a really good teammate," Poles said. "Easy to talk to. Down to Earth. We've talked through this process about the whole Hollywood thing. He's all ball. Wants to work. Wants to get better. Wants to win as a team. That's the No. 1 thing for him on top of being successful. The biggest thing is does he fit in our culture and what we're trying to do and all signs were that he does. So that was positive."