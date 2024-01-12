NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Steelers-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

1) Bills ride winning streak into surprising home playoff game. When the Bills sat at 6-6, the NFL world was ready to bury them and send them to an early vacation. Buffalo refused to back down, though, instead finding a way to rattle off five straight wins to close the season, including a thrilling road victory over the AFC East-rival Dolphins to secure their fourth-straight division crown, reminding the football populous that title contenders don't simply fade into the night. The road to this point wasn't easy, either, requiring the Bills to take down a familiar foe in Kansas City, and a powerful Dallas team in New York, where Buffalo owns a 7-1 record and a point differential of plus-118. It's tough to beat the Bills at Highmark Stadium, especially lately, thanks in large part to Buffalo's sudden rediscovery of its running game, which has balanced the offense and seen the Bills gain nearly three minutes of additional time of possession per game. Josh Allen owns a 4-1 record at home, with his only loss coming to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round last year. And the Bills became the first team to own a .500 or worse record with five games remaining and manage to earn a top-two seed. All of this points to one of two realities: A team of destiny marching toward glory, or a desperate club that could run out of gas in the postseason. We'll receive a clue -- or a final answer -- Sunday.