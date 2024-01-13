NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

2) Will Philly's up-and-down offense right the ship? Star wide receiver A.J. Brown will not play after suffering a knee injury in Week 18, while Jalen Hurts is off the injury report after dealing with the aftermath of a dislocated middle finger on his throwing hand. With Brown sidelined, will the Eagles find a level of execution we haven't seen in the past month and a half? As the Eagles got off to a 10-1 record to open the season, Hurts generated 245.2 yards per game with 18 TD passes and 10 INTs for a 94.9 passer rating. From Weeks 13-18, as Philly went 1-5, those numbers dipped to 193.5 pass YPG, 5 TDs and 5 INTs for a 77.6 passer rating. After racking up six straight games with 125-plus receiving yards early in the season, Brown has been slowed. He hasn't generated 100-plus yards since Week 12 and has three tilts below 60 yards in that span. The Pro Bowler hasn't caught a TD since Week 11, but his absence remains massive. In Week 3 against Tampa, Brown generated 131 yards on nine catches. Nick Sirianni should turn to the ground game to cure the Eagles' ills in the playoffs, especially with Brown unavailable. In Week 3, D'Andre Swift galloped for 130 rushing yards as Philadelphia generated 201 yards on the ground. That was the last time Swift surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark this season. The Bucs' D ranked 24th in average rush EPA allowed this season, per Next Gen Stats, and gave up 100-plus yards on the ground in each of its final two games -- including big gashes in Week 18 against Carolina (131 yards). The Eagles should come out attempting to establish Swift and the ground attack Monday night, especially with Hurts ailing.