NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Rams-Lions on Super Wild Card Weekend

1) Lions must be prepared to win without rookie star TE Sam LaPorta. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he wanted some momentum last week when he chose to play his starters in a game against the Vikings with a playoff spot sealed up. LaPorta's knee injury in the game opened Campbell to questioning -- and the author of one of the best rookie seasons ever by a tight end is officially questionable to suit up after sitting out the first two sessions this week and being a full participant Friday. Campbell said "there's an outside chance" LaPorta could play, but the Lions must be prepared just in case to be without their 86-catch, 889-yard, 10-touchdown standout. They've taken the standard next-man-up approach to injuries under Campbell, but there's no one-for-one replacement on the roster. The other issue is that they'll definitely be without wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who was fifth on the team in targets. The Lions did go 6-1 this season when LaPorta was held to 40 receiving yards or fewer, but he caught multiple passes in all 17 regular-season games. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown figures to be even busier than normal, and he's had six or more targets in every game (including a 19-target, 13-catch game at Baltimore). Jameson Williams figures to have an expanded role, but he's managing an ankle injury and hasn't had more than five catches in an NFL game. Veteran Josh Reynolds can absorb some of LaPorta's production, too, and Donovan Peoples-Jones could get a shot as both a receiver and punt returner. The Rams are a zone-heavy defense and St. Brown has carved up zones all season (1,164 receiving yards versus zone, second only to Tyreek Hill in 2023, via Next Gen Stats).