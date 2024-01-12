NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Packers-Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

2) Who means more for Green Bay: Jordan Love or Aaron Jones? The obvious and easy answer is, of course, Love, who capped a first season that ended up pretty brilliant, even with some speed bumps along the way in his initial year starting. Notice how he finished, though: 18 TDs and one INT in his final eight games. And he's done it during a stretch when several of his pass catchers, including Jones, have been in and out of the lineup. Love has adjusted to the rotating personnel -- while the team had its back against the wall -- and somehow thrived. Led by Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, Dallas' defense has been good this season, no doubt, even if it's not sacking quarterbacks or taking the ball away at quite the same level as last season. Offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom surely will have their hands full with Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. But a few bigger-bodied receivers, such as DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown, have given Dallas some trouble, too, which is good news for Green Bay's long, athletic group of pass catchers. But the most exploitable area might be the Cowboys' run defense. In their 11 victories, the Cowboys haven't allowed more than 125 rushing yards. In five losses, though, they allowed an average of 171.6 yards rushing. That's why Jones' reemergence following injury, which helped Green Bay make the playoffs, could be a massive factor Sunday. We've never seen Love's poise tested in a raucous playoff atmosphere before, and six of his 11 INTs came in the fourth quarter. But Jones, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (411) since Week 15, can help keep Dallas' defense honest. He also caught five passes last week, his busiest receiving game this season. Love is squarely in the Cowboys' crosshairs Sunday, but they'd better keep close tabs on Jones, who lifted the Packers tremendously in the three straight victories down the stretch.