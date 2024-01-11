NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend

2) Who will step up for the maligned Chiefs offense? Mahomes is the best magician in the NFL, able to make things work even when the surrounding pieces are struggling. In the crucible of big moments this season, his pass catchers have failed him far too often. Drops, missed routes, penalties. The Chiefs offense hasn't been able to get out of its own way for most of the season. In the first meeting with Miami, Travis Kelce was held to three catches on four targets for 14 yards. Don't expect a repeat on Saturday. Kelce has 133 catches, 1,548 receiving yards and 16 TDs in his playoff career, all second-most all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Even with the Dolphins focusing on slowing the star TE, expect Mahomes to force feed Kelce the ball early. But the Chiefs offense needs someone to step up. Rooke Rashee Rice has come on strong down the stretch and will need to continue that run. Whether it's Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore or Kadarius Toney, if healthy, Mahomes needs someone other than Kelce to stand out against a Jalen Ramsey-led Dolphins D. Miami is extremely banged up on defense entering the postseason, but if the Chiefs don't execute and avoid the mistakes plaguing them all season, it won't matter.