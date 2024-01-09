Around the NFL

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 08:50 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season.

One drop-related item the team isn't concerned with? Tyreek Hill and his 11 on the year.

Hill has arguably been the league's best wide receiver this season as he led the league in receiving yards (1,799), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per touch (14.5), but he's also one of only three players with double-digit drops -- a snag in Hill's otherwise flawless campaign that head coach Mike McDaniel has an explanation for anyway.

"I think when you are a player of his caliber that our team depends on so much, that can be a little misleading in terms of he gets a ton of targets and when we go to him in high-stake situations, it's not like he is just gliding in open field," McDaniel said Monday, per the team transcript. "They're pretty contested. And he's proven time and time again why we continue to go to him. There are zero people, including myself, that are concerned about a pattern of whatever. He has a high expectation to literally make every play. And in that process, there's no such thing as a 100 percent shooter."

Related Links

A Pro Bowler in all eight of his seasons, Hill has been a target magnet for Miami. He finished the regular season third in the NFL with 171 targets, and his 119 receptions trailed only CeeDee Lamb, who had 135 catches on a league-leading 181 targets.

Hill has been targeted on 30.2% of the Fins' passing plays. After Jaylen Waddle's 104 targets, the next-closet pass catcher, Durham Smythe, has 43.

As mentioned above, Hill has turned the volume into possibly the best effort of his highly successful career. Even with missing a game, he tied his career high for receptions from last year, and set a new personal best for receiving yards for a second straight season.

Still, his 11 drops are second-most in the league, behind Puka Nacua's 12 and tied with David Njoku.

Against the Ravens in Week 17, Hill bobbled a potential wide-open touchdown catch in the first quarter. The game was eventually blown wide open in Baltimore's favor, but the drop took place when the game was tied, 7-7, on a third-and-7. Given the margin of defeat, a conversion there likely would've done nothing to change the final result, but it still did nothing to help set a positive tone.

Then in the regular-season finale, Hill dropped a crucial pass during Miami's last-gasp drive to at least tie the game. On first-and-10 from the 50, Hill appeared to have a chance at a house call on an in-cutting route, but again could not collect it. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson did interfere with Hill on the play, but the point remains that Miami had to trade 10 yards for what could've been six points.

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception two plays later, ending the Dolphins' divisional bid and sending them to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Questions were bound to arise considering the recent drops in high-profile contests, even if Hill's field-stretching ways are likely the main reason Miami has 11 wins and the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense. Plus, his drop percentage lines up with McDaniel's point about Hill's usage. While the speedster is tied for second in drops, his 6.4 drop percentage puts him at 24th, somewhat more palatable.

Above him on that list, ranked 13th with a 7.8 drop percentage, is Rashee Rice, Kansas City's standout rookie WR.

It's fitting that Hill will face his old team once again with this storyline emerging. The Chiefs have dealt with their own season-long narrative of drops plaguing their entire pass-catching corps.

He'll look to quell any fears over his recent mishaps while attempting to rectify Miami's Week 9 loss against Kansas City and move onto the Divisional Round.

Related Content

news

Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars' 2023 collapse: 'You should feel sick'

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars were defined by the comeback, closing the season with five straight wins to win the division and an epic storm-from-behind victory over the Chargers in the postseason. The 2023 Jags flipped the script, collapsing in every fashion down the stretch, being eliminated Sunday with their loss to the Titans.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says its 'way too early' for decision on future: 'I'm under contract'

Bill Belichick told reporters Monday following the Patriots' 17-3 season-ending loss to the New York Jets that evaluations about all futures in Foxborough are ongoing.