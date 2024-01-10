Around the NFL

Andy Reid on Chiefs-Dolphins frigid playoff battle Saturday night: 'We're not having a snowball fight'

Published: Jan 10, 2024 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Like much of the Midwest, Kansas City has been battered by winter weather, with brutal colds and snowfalls expected to continue throughout the week. Saturday brings a Mother Nature freeze-out that could plunge temperatures into the record books for a Chiefs game.

The temperature for Saturday night's kickoff between the Chiefs and Dolphins is currently projected to be -6 degrees, prompting AccuWeather to highlight in their forecast that it's "potentially the coldest home playoff game in Kansas City history."

The Kansas City Star reported this week that the coldest game at Arrowhead in Chiefs history was .5 degrees on Dec. 18, 1983, a 48-17 Chiefs win over Denver. The lowest for a playoff game was 11 degrees (Jan. 7, 1996, a Chiefs 10-7 loss to the Colts).

Related Links

Forecasts can change, but if things hold, with winds at 9 mph with gusts expected to rise to 22 mph, Arrowhead could feel like -20 with the wind chill.

The frigid temperatures figure to favor the Chiefs as the Dolphins practice in 70-degree weather in Miami this week, but Andy Reid dismissed the presumption.

"You can't bank on that. That's where you get into trouble," Reid said via the Associated Press. "We're not having a snowball fight."

The Dolphins have fought the notion this week that the brutal temperatures will be a massive disadvantage. Plenty of Miami players grew up, played college ball, or, like Tyreek Hill, in the pros in cold-weather cities.

"I don't think it means that we are soft or scared of the elements, just because the weather is better down here," Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe, a Pennsylvania native who played at Notre Dame, said. "The guys in that locker room, obviously, we come from all over, too. It's not like we all lived here in Miami our entire lives. We've dealt with elements before."

Dolphins linebacker David Long, a Cincinnati native, said playing in the cold shows a different mentality.

"A lot of people don't want to get hit, or hit in cold weather. It hurts a little more," Long said. "And that's when you see what types of players you have on your team. How much do you love it? How much do you want to get to that certain point as a team?"

Related Content

news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst: 'Too many voices' in Bryce Young's ear hurt rookie QB 

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst expressed his belief that the reasoning behind QB Bryce Young's rough debut season was that there were too many voices in the rookie's ear.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of the 2023 season.
news

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin rules out OLB T.J. Watt (knee) for playoff game vs. Bills

Pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend game versus the Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin announced. It was an expected decision after Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Week 18, which is considered a multi-week injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and in the eighth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel took time to rally his team as they head into the playoffs.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

After being benched six games into his three-year, $72.75 million contract, Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said Monday he just wants to find a way to get winning again, whether in Vegas or elsewhere. "I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.