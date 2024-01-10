Andy Reid on Chiefs-Dolphins frigid playoff battle Saturday night: 'We're not having a snowball fight'

Forecasts can change, but if things hold, with winds at 9 mph with gusts expected to rise to 22 mph, Arrowhead could feel like -20 with the wind chill.

The frigid temperatures figure to favor the Chiefs as the Dolphins practice in 70-degree weather in Miami this week, but Andy Reid dismissed the presumption.

"You can't bank on that. That's where you get into trouble," Reid said via the Associated Press. "We're not having a snowball fight."

The Dolphins have fought the notion this week that the brutal temperatures will be a massive disadvantage. Plenty of Miami players grew up, played college ball, or, like Tyreek Hill, in the pros in cold-weather cities.

"I don't think it means that we are soft or scared of the elements, just because the weather is better down here," Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe, a Pennsylvania native who played at Notre Dame, said. "The guys in that locker room, obviously, we come from all over, too. It's not like we all lived here in Miami our entire lives. We've dealt with elements before."

Dolphins linebacker David Long, a Cincinnati native, said playing in the cold shows a different mentality.