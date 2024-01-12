NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend





﻿After a two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs, filling a familiar role of wild-card participant despite owning a record that matched two division winners. They're heading to a place they've already visited, Houston's NRG Stadium, which is hosting its first playoff game since the 2019 season.

Houston and Cleveland will forever be connected for the blockbuster trade they pulled off that sent Deshaun Watson to the Browns in exchange for significant draft capital. The Texans still have one more Browns first-round pick to spend in April. None of that matters now, though, because Watson has been unavailable since Week 11, and the playoff berths mean that pick won't land in the top 10.

The rest, though, matters a whole lot. The NFL's last two expansion teams (Cleveland returned to the league in 1999, while Houston joined as the 32nd team in 2002) will meet for a second time in the 2023 season, and this time, the result means much, much more. A 16-year gap exists between the 38-year-old Joe Flacco and rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, but both will be expected to be at the top of their games Sunday. Expect fireworks, folks, because neither of these teams were supposed to be here -- and they certainly aren't ready to go on vacation.