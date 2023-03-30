2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Florida, TCU, Tennessee pro days

2) Which team will pounce on Richardson? Now all four of the expected Round 1 quarterbacks have completed their pro days. The Carolina Panthers technically should have the bulk of information they'll need to make a decision on which quarterback they'll select with the first overall pick -- or whether they'll end up keeping it.

But assuming the Panthers stay at No. 1, the decision might essentially boil down to them picking a more ready-made talent (C.J. Stroud or Young) versus the higher-upside, more tantalizing option behind Door No. 2 (Richardson or Levis). Which begs the question: Can the Panthers possibly take that big a risk on a more unrefined talent who has a chance to be great? And: What flaws can they live with?

"One of the things with Anthony Richardson is the athleticism, is the what-if," Smith said on NFL+ as Richardson threw. "No one wants to be known as the guy who passed on Tesla or Amazon (stock)."

Richardson believes he can work through his issues to reach his peak eventually. His inconsistent tape and a 53% college completion rate are two big hang-ups now.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself because I want to be great -- I want to be the best in the world," Richardson said. "I know I will never be perfect, but I try to work towards perfection. And if I'm not working towards that, I get in my head a little bit.

"Well, I used to. But then I started to realize I can't control everything. I can only focus on my job and focus on what I'm able to do. So just working on that and putting that behind me has let me become a better player."

But Smith and Jeremiah both said they couldn't pull the trigger on Richardson at one. If Carolina does pass on Richardson, perhaps the Raiders -- who pick at No. 7 overall -- are the next team to watch. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Las Vegas met with Richardson for dinner on Wednesday and has done extensive work on the entire quarterback group, even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, likely given the veteran's age and injury history.

Every team working on Richardson and the quarterbacks will be sure to talk to as many teammates and staff members as they can to get a better picture of the prospect. If the Raiders spoke with Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, they likely heard a glowing review of his quarterback from last season. Torrence spoke with Pelissero and extolled the virtues of Richardson as a player and as a man.

"He's a great player," Torrence said. "He made my time here even more enjoyable than what I had originally thought because of him being my quarterback. Like, knowing he's in the backfield anything crazy might happen. Like he might see a hole and take it 50 yards. It happened a few times. Him being my quarterback made my job a little bit easier, honestly. ...