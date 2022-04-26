2022 NFL Draft prospect Devin Lloyd turned to leadership skills as Utah grappled with tragedy

On paper, he's a first-round draft pick, but that label doesn't do him justice when it comes to capturing everything the team captain brings to the table. He's overcome expectations while demanding the same from those around him, and we would all be foolish to project anything but that from him at the next level.

My connection to the Utah football program, to the school and to Salt Lake City runs deep, and this specific assignment was an honor. This story is special, because everything about the University of Utah and the community, and the unwavering support between the two, embodies who I am.

Back in 1998, several Utah coaches came to my grandmother's house in East Los Angeles and promised her they would take care of a young Stevonne Smith. They fulfilled that commitment.

I go back each year; my wife, Angie, and I also fund the Steve and Angie Smith Young Alumni Scholarship to pay my gratitude forward.

I have had a front-row seat to Lloyd's career. I watched him evolve from a scrawny Southern California kid to the top linebacker prospect in the 2022 draft class. Lloyd isn't just a sensational player or a guy to root for; he is the heartbeat of a program that was thisclose to temporarily losing its way.